‘Rocky Horror’ screening brings Barry Bostwick to Winston-Salem drive-in

Actor and singer Barry Bostwick, the original Brad Majors in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will introduce the screening of the cult movie Friday at Marketplace Drive-In Cinema in Winston-Salem.

His appearance will be part of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular,” which will include meet and greets by Bostwick, live Shadow Cast (out of Charlotte) and audience participation, and giveaways. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a musical, comedy horror film, was released in 1975.

“It sounded like a fun event,” Daniel Kleeberg, the owner of Marketplace Cinemas, said. “That’s why we did it, especially since it’s the 45th anniversary.”

He said the $100 VIP tickets for the event sold out instantly but there were still $50 tickets for a parking space and $60 tickets for the meet and greets as of Thursday afternoon.

If people buy the separate meet and greet tickets and don’t bring something for Bostwick to sign, he will have photos he will sign for them.

“At the same time, you can have your photo taken with him,” Kleeberg said. “We’ve got all that set up to where it has 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' banner behind it."