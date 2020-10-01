 Skip to main content
‘Rocky Horror’ screening brings Barry Bostwick to Winston-Salem drive-in
Barry Bostwick

Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will make an appearance at a showing of the movie at Marketplace Cinema on Friday.

 courtesy of Marketplace Cinema

Actor and singer Barry Bostwick, the original Brad Majors in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will introduce the screening of the cult movie Friday at Marketplace Drive-In Cinema in Winston-Salem.

His appearance will be part of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular,” which will include meet and greets by Bostwick, live Shadow Cast (out of Charlotte) and audience participation, and giveaways. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a musical, comedy horror film, was released in 1975.

“It sounded like a fun event,” Daniel Kleeberg, the owner of Marketplace Cinemas, said. “That’s why we did it, especially since it’s the 45th anniversary.”

He said the $100 VIP tickets for the event sold out instantly but there were still $50 tickets for a parking space and $60 tickets for the meet and greets as of Thursday afternoon.

If people buy the separate meet and greet tickets and don’t bring something for Bostwick to sign, he will have photos he will sign for them.

“At the same time, you can have your photo taken with him,” Kleeberg said. “We’ve got all that set up to where it has 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' banner behind it."

Each meet and greet ticket will only allow up to two people and one signed item with one social-distanced photo.

Kleeberg said fans are coming from cities such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Rock Hill, S.C.

“It’s a big event for the 45th anniversary (of the movie),” he said.

Barry Bostwick

Bostwick

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

If you go

What: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular”

When: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; movie starts at 9 p.m.; Barry Bostwick meet & greets (separate ticket) 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m., 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where: Marketplace Drive-In Cinema, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

Information: Buy tickets at https://tinyurl.com/yxzhhntx

Cost: $50 per car load; $60 for meet and greet with Barry Bostwick (up to two people); VIP tickets sold out. Shadow cast group will sell prop bags for $5.

