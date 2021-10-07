Rogue tree cutter? Winston-Salem residents worry someone with a chainsaw is being vindictive.

Her husband, meanwhile, had gone over to help the neighbor clear the driveway. And he managed to get a word with the tree cutter, who’d left a business card with Lawson.

The tree man naturally denied any involvement or even being at the neighbor’s home. But there was one problem.

“He was caught on a doorbell camera (at the neighbor’s house),” Lawson said. “We have his picture.”

The Lawsons, too, filed a report with the Winston-Salem police telephone reporting unit.

And like Nelson before them, they were given the same pat advice: If the man comes back around, call 911.

Not exactly what anyone was hoping to hear.

“They told us it wasn’t a priority,” Nelson said. “With all the shootings, the guns in schools and drive-bys, you name it. I get it.”

Still, the victims would have liked to see more attention paid. Especially considering that they have a business card, a doorbell camera photo and the license tag of the man’s truck.

It doesn’t seem like it would take Sherlock Holmes, or Barnaby Jones for that matter, to run a license plate or ask a couple questions.