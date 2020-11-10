Ron Kirkpatrick: 'I do not regret my disability from the war'

“They would shoot only two or three rounds and then put their guns back into their tunnels,” he said. “They did not want to expose their location.”

Kirkpatrick said his upbringing on a small farm in Goodman, Wis., shaped him into a hard worker and gave him the tools to succeed in the Navy after joining at age 18.

As a child, he was tasked with getting up at 5 a.m. to take care of the farm animals before school and he didn’t enjoy modern day luxuries, like electricity, he said.

After graduating high school in 1951, Kirkpatrick was unsure of what he wanted to do with his life and decided to join the Navy at the urging of his best friend.

“I loved the Navy, but sea duty was tough,” Kirkpatrick said. “I was in two typhoons, a snow and ice storm, which almost capsized the ships, and cramped living quarters.”

While his time in the Navy was difficult, Kirkpatrick said some of the highlights were the friendships forged at sea, visiting Hong Kong and spending time in Hawaii, which was the home port for the destroyer he was on.

After leaving the Navy in 1955, Kirkpatrick returned to his home state of Wisconsin and went to school to study electronics.