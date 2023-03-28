In the late 1970s, music students at UNC School of the Arts let it be known to the powers-that-be that they wanted to learn more about jazz.

Ron Rudkin, all of 26-years-old, stepped forward to answer that call in the fall of 1978, launching a jazz program that taught students improvisation, the basics of jazz harmony and jazz arrangement.

He also started a jazz music library and a big band that got students involved from the outset.

“I few of them knew about jazz and sounded good, but I had a number of them whose only experience was classical music,” Rudkin recalled. “Getting that band to play with a proper jazz style — swing, in other words — was a challenge for me and them. But we worked at it.”

Forty-five years later, Rudkin will conduct his last UNCSA jazz ensemble concert on Tuesday at the Stevens Center. Rudkin will retire in May, leaving the program he started on solid footing.

“I’m still enthusiastic about playing and teaching jazz as I’ve ever been,” Rudkin said about his decision to retire. “But after 40 years, you begin to think maybe it’s time for someone to step in and do things differently than you’ve done them.”

Marty Fort, a 1997 graduate of UNCSA, is one of eight former students who will be featured at Tuesday’s concert.

“I’ve always been a big fan of different types of music but never played jazz until I was in the UNCSA ensemble,” Fort said. “He helped me really grow in terms of being able to read charts, get better at improv, and I even took a jazz arrangement class with him. To this day, 27 years later, I still use a lot of the core concepts he gave me to improve as a musician so the journey still continues.”

Rudkin’s former students have gone on to perform with Jon Batiste and Stay Human (the house band for the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”), Michael Bublé and clarinet virtuoso Anat Cohen.

Raised near Washington, D.C., by a mother who had an extensive jazz collection, Rudkin was exposed to the music of Dave Brubeck and Oscar Peterson among other jazz greats.

When it came time to pick an instrument for fifth-grade band, Rudkin gravitated to the alto saxophone, his older brother’s instrument of choice.

“I remember vividly trying to play the arrangements of ‘West Side Story,’ and I just loved that music. To this day, I think it’s some of the very best music ever composed,” Rudkin said.

Rudkin said his love of jazz blossomed while playing gigs six nights a week in the summer between his freshman and sophomore years of college, a time when he immersed himself in the greatest records in the jazz canon.

Jazz, as a subject of study, was not widespread until the 1980s, Rudkin said.

“There’s been an enormous growth in the field of jazz education. That means that there are more and more young musicians around the country. You can go to practically any university or conservatory and major in jazz, and that was not true 40 or 50 years ago,” Rudkin said.

Sometimes called America’s greatest art form, jazz is popular around the world, despite periodic reports of its demise.

“Jazz is, as far as I’m concerned, a growth industry. The music is so spirited and so well-loved and revered all across the globe,” Rudkin said.

Beyond teaching students, Rudkin has performed with a variety of musical legends, including Max Roach, Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett and Natalie Cole. He was the musical director for the old Bing Crosby Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament that was held each year in Bermuda Run. During the annual concert held during the tournament, he accompanied such legends as Bob Hope, Smokey Robinson, Glen Campbell and Vince Gill.

At Tuesday’s concert, Rudkin will join his ensemble as a soloist on alto saxophone for two pieces.

Rudkin also will perform on April 6 with the UNCSA Wind Ensemble and Chamber Winds at the Stevens Center. He has been invited to perform as the clarinet soloist in bandleader Artie Shaw’s Concerto for Clarinet.