Ronnie's Country Store closes on Dec. 31

Larry Anderson, working in back with the hams, showed off boxes of trimmings and ham hocks. Those items are popular with many cooks, he said.

“These folks down here want stuff like that to flavor their beans with,” he said. “They come in just for that. They come here from Elkin and up in Virginia and come here because this is the only place they know they can get it, and know it is good.”

The COVID-19 pandemic changed some things about Ronnie’s Country Store. Formerly, the store was closed only on Sunday and Wednesday. But for some time now the store has been open only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week. Fewer people were working downtown. But business has been good, Horton said.

“During the pandemic, it is amazing how people have supported us,” he said. “Part of it is people cooking at home. They have come back to it. These good cooks are what have kept this store going for what will soon be 97 years. And ... people have found out how good that home cooking is. And a lot of them haven’t gone back to restaurants yet; they are still cooking at home. And the sales about bear that out.”