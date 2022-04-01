Room to grow: Liberty Street Urban Farmers Market opens for the season

The weather was nice but it was still a bit early in the season at the Liberty Street Urban Farmers Market, which got off to a slow start Friday with high hopes among those taking part.

Ayodele Fields was the only person with anything to sell when the market opened for the first time this season at 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Liberty Street, but said business should pick up as more vendors turn out.

"It was pretty good" last year, she said. "It is in the neighborhood. It is a couple hours to spend in the community and get some new clients and customers."

Fields was selling skin creams, herbal supplements, soaps and the like, and didn't have any fresh vegetables or fruits to sell. But bystanders who turned out on the market's first day of operation said they'll be out there soon with just that.

"I'm hoping to go (to the market) within the next three or four weeks," said the Rev. Gary Williams, who is the co-founder of the Share food cooperative that is planning to open a coop grocery store soon on Peters Creek Parkway. Williams said he sees the Liberty Street market as a satellite branch of the coop.

The market will be open each Friday from 4-6 p.m. through Sept. 30.

Anna Donze, a customer stopping by on the first day, said she enjoyed coming to the market last year.

"I used to work in the neighborhood, and would come by and get some produce sometimes after work, so it worked out for me," she said. "Last year, it started later. I would get produce, berries, greens and bell peppers. I like supporting the farmers market."

Another man, Charles Lee, said he just dropped by to look, but added that last year he came when some people were selling clothing.

Moriah Gendy, the city's food resilience program manager, was on hand for the opening of the market and had brochures and information about healthy eating.

Gendy said there's room for more vendors, and that it doesn't cost anything to come out and sell. Plus the market accepts electronic benefits payments. While Fields was the only seller when the market opened, Gendy was expecting several others to come on the first day.

"It is still early," she said. "Consistency is the goal. We are hoping to grow."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.