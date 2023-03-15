Roy Ackland, a reporter best known for his down-home approach in the WGHP/FOX8 feature segment "Roy's Folks," has died at the age of 84, the station said Wednesday.

Ackland retired to eastern North Carolina in 2017 after 30 years at the station. Chad Tucker, who has continued the series, said on the television station's website that other stations picked up the series as Ackland and photojournalist David Weatherly traveled the state in search of everyday people and historic moments such as the 1999 relocation of the cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

Ackland began his broadcast career in 1958 in Waco, Texas, and joined WGHP in 1987, starting the "Roy's Folks" segments soon after that. The series led to an annual craft fair that raised money for the Salvation Army.

The feature series continues with "Roy's Folks with Chad Tucker."