BERMUDA RUN - Roy Williams, even in retirement, isn’t used to being upstaged.

Wherever he goes, thanks to well-documented success as a college basketball coach, Williams rightfully receives the star treatment.

Head tables, handshakes and a line of fans asking for cell-phone photos typically await during his public appearances.

It was no different Tuesday morning when Williams, the keynote speaker at the annual Crosby Scholars Breakfast of Champions banquet, strode into a ballroom at the Bermuda Run Country Club.

Until 18-year-old Bridget Johnson, a graduating senior at Reagan High bound for UNC Greensboro this fall, took her turn at the podium to read an inspirational poem she’d written about her young life.

“It was off the charts,” Williams said afterward. “That was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever heard.

“They could have stopped the banquet right there.”

Amazing and off-script

The Breakfast of Champions, like a lot of these annual benefit-banquets, followed a time-honored script.

Sponsors receive sincere thanks and deserved recognition.

A little signage typically comes along with it.

A chairperson gives a few remarks, which usually include a statistical update for the year. (Crosby Scholars, in case you were wondering, awarded some $980,000 in scholarships and financial aid this year while serving some 11,000 public-school students.)

Honorees - in the case of the Crosby Scholars, high-school seniors who won various scholarships - are recognized before the floor is yielded to a keynote speaker.

On Tuesday morning, however, there was one small deviation not marked on the program: Bridget Johnson would read from a poem she’d written earlier this year.

Micheal Farrell, a super nice young man stuck with the seat next to mine, tipped the table off about Johnson, his classmate at Reagan.

“She’s very talented,” he said.

Johnson had written eloquently about a rough start in life that, statistically speaking, can be difficult to overcome. She lived in seven different homes before she and her two sisters were adopted by Laurie and Virgil Johnson.

In a poem she titled “Luck,” Johnson wrote about being “discarded like a damaged doll” and said that even as a toddler she felt less than.

“Ophan/Bastard/Mistake,” she wrote. “I’ve been called various things/ Labels for someone without a family.”

She wrote about having to overcome distrust of her adopted parents and hiding behind her older sister, “the only person I never had to leave,” before coming to realize how lucky she and her sisters were.

“And what can I do for these children/Babies, neglected/Teens, never accepted/Crying themselves to sleep with no one to hold them/That could have been me.”

The entire audience, perhaps 200 in number, paid rapt attention. More than a few tears were shed surreptitiously into napkins.

“I am grateful for my blessing/I love the family that found me/But I hope and pray for those who are still lost.”

Afterward, in a brief conversation wedged between accepting congratulations, Johnson spoke of her inspiration - a gift of sorts for her mom and dad.

“Actually, the beginning of it was on ‘Gotcha Day,’” she said. “It’s the day my sisters and I were adopted. It falls on Valentine’s Day and I wanted to do it so my parents could read it.”

The chance to share it with an audience filled with Crosby Scholars supporters

The upstaging of a nationally known keynote speaker was complete.

And a legendary basketball coach, whose own upbringing in Asheville was no Norman Rockwell painting, couldn’t have been more impressed - or gracious - in his assessment of a talented young woman.

Kindred in spirit

Without question, as many die-hard UNC fans have guessed, Williams’ own childhood played a huge role in his reaction.

For others only vaguely aware that Williams enjoyed some success coaching Kansas before taking over at his alma mater in Chapel Hill, he grew up poor in (and around) Asheville.

He was raised by his mother and had little contact after his 10th birthday with his father, whom the coach described as an alcoholic who was married five times.

“Everybody has got problems,” he said. “Roy Williams is the luckiest guy in the world. …

“My childhood was great. I just didn’t know (his family was poor) until later on when I started looking around.”

In addition to his mother - “My angel,” the coach calls her - Williams paid homage to his mentors including high school teachers and his basketball coach, Buddy Baldwin, a role model who inspired his career choices.

“My high school coach made me feel good,” Williams said. “I wanted to be like Buddy Baldwin.”

And like every good public speaker does, Williams leavened his remarks with humor noting that in the eyes of Wanda Williams, Baldwin wasn’t perfect.

“My high school coach is 0 for three as far as my wife is concerned,” Williams said. “He got me into coaching and she questioned that. He got me into golf and she questioned that. And a few years ago, he got me into shooting craps and she really questioned that.”

In the end, though, what really matters is the impact adults can have on young people.

That’s what drove Williams, who could have been forgiven for begging out as he has a back surgery scheduled next week, to show up to support a program that aims to help students the same way he was when he was a kid.

And being upstaged by a teen-ager turned out to be a happy, if unscheduled, bonus for his trouble.

“God almighty, I’ll remember that for a long time,” Williams said. “What a great job.”