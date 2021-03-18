 Skip to main content
Roy Williams, Steve Forbes urge North Carolinians to get vaccinated
Roy Williams, Steve Forbes urge North Carolinians to get vaccinated

Just in time for March Madness, the Big Four men's basketball coaches are encouraging North Carolina residents to line up for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The coaches have filmed public service announcements for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services explaining why they got vaccinated. The coaches also encourage people to trust science and explain how vaccinations help others. 

Among the coaches who participated are Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, UNC's Roy Williams, N.C. State's Kevin Keatts and Wake Forest's Steve Forbes, along with High Point men's basketball coach Tubby Smith and Elon women's basketball coach Charlotte Smith.

“I believe in our scientists and took the vaccine to protect myself and others, and to live longer,” Williams said.

Forbes used his PSA to remind people that the 3Ws -- wear a mask, wash your hands and wait 6 feet apart -- remain important to preventing COVID-19 spread.

“We’re going to get through this, but until then, we have to continue to wear our masks and practice social distancing,” Forbes said.

