RSV cases still high in Triad, affecting kids up to age 5

Youth hospitalizations from respiratory virus cases, in particular RSV, remains at atypically high levels in the Triad, according to the region's three largest healthcare systems.

Meanwhile, an additional five Forsyth County residents are considered as having died from an illness related to COVID-19, while the county had a five-week in new cases at 393.

The Triad tends to experience most of its cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus in January and February, said Dr. Eugene Daugherty, medical director for Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in children that typically go away in four to five days, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms typically include a runny nose, cough and low-grade fever that can be treated in many cases with pain relievers, such as Tylenol or Motrin.

Daugherty said the main contributors to the high community spread are the rise in family and holiday gatherings and the sharp reduction in people wearing masks compared with the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no vaccine for RSV.

Daugherty said healthcare providers are concerned about post-RSV symptoms, such as bacterial pneumonia, whose case count has increased in recent months.

One potential silver lining is that influenza and RSV cases have decreased modestly in recent weeks.

"But, we continue to see very high numbers of hospitalizations," Daugherty said. "It continues to be a strain on the healthcare system."

That includes most of Novant's pediatric hospital beds being fully occupied, with the majority filled by RSV and flu patients.

Daugherty said that besides the increased number of pediatric hospitalizations, many of the RSV cases have proven to be "very potent ... because some of these children have not experienced an RSV infection in the past."

"When they are getting this infection, it is causing significant injury in otherwise healthy children when typically it has affected premature babies or very small babies.

"Now, we're seeing 1-, 2-, even 5-year-olds being admitted."

Daugherty said that while Novant asks about recent respiratory virus infections with patients showing RSV symptoms, "with my experience, I would say we are not seeing any type of direct correlation that would say having COVID puts you at higher risk for RSV or influenza."

Cone Health said that RSV numbers "continue falling across Cone Health while COVID-19 numbers remain steady and influenza cases remaining at elevated levels.

"We had 76 people with flu in our hospitals last week," Cone said. "A month ago, that number was 43.

"The combination of these three respiratory viruses means hospitals are very busy and waits in our emergency departments are long."

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist could not be reached for comment about the status of its respiratory virus cases.

COVID-19 update

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in Wednesday's COVID-19 dashboard update that two of the latest five COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth occurred last week. The update covered the week that ended Dec. 3.

The county has had 933 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

There have been 505 males and 427 females who have died in Forsyth from COVID-19.

Those ages 75 and older represent 490 of the Forsyth COVID-related deaths, along with 212 ages 65 to 74, 185 ages 50 to 64, 41 ages 25 to 49, two ages 18 to 24, two ages infant to 17, and one whose age has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, there were 393 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth, down from a revised 256 and 262 in the previous two reports.

About 17.3%, or 68, of the latest weekly cases were considered as reinfections.

Forsyth has had 117,578 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Forsyth Health Director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Priest has said he expects another uptick later this year and into early 2023 as more people spend more time indoors during the holidays without mask restrictions in place.

Flu update

The Triad and Northwest N.C. had an increase in confirmed cases of the flu last week, according to the latest update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ flu dashboard.

The dashboard listed the flu as representing 1.3% of all Triad and Northwest N.C. emergency department visits last week, up from 0.8% in the previous report.

The increase was the largest among the seven regions measured by DHHS.

In the past week, the number of confirmed flu cases statewide jumped from about 3,009 to 3,362 as reported by hospitals. The vast majority remains the Type A H1N1 strain without a subtype.

The latest DHHS reported listed seven 13 flu-related deaths in the state for an overall count of 36 since the official flu season began Oct. 1.

There have been 24 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as seven in the 55-to-64 age group, four in the 25-to-54 age group, and one in the 5-to-17 age group.

The systems continue to encourage their respective communities to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette, such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 — including the latest COVID-19 fall boosters.