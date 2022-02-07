Ruling on Congressional and legislative maps starts clock ticking for North Carolina lawmakers.

Understandable though it may be, one news item of particular import was obscured by a nonstop cloud of toxic smoke last week.
With good and valid reason, of course.
It’s not every day (or every decade) that a raging fire in an aging fertilizer plant with a recent issue with an electrical problem, as noted by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, forces a 1-mile worst-case scenario evacuation perimeter.
Now that the immediate danger has passed — and we all wait to learn why the Winston Weaver plant burned with some 500 tons of explosive ammonium nitrate on hand — it’s time to turn some attention to other things.
Near the top of that list, though it’s far from sexy and far from over, is the legal battle over North Carolina’s congressional and legislative redistricting maps.
Once approved, those small, computer-generated tracts will have a great deal of sway over such weighty matters as women’s reproductive rights, voting rights and most importantly, the size of your bank account.
Check the fine print
Even without the potential for “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” as Chief Trey Mayo put it, following developments in court fights over the maps under which politicians will seek high office — and the attendant access to fast, easy campaign cash that comes with it — has for many all the appeal of watching paint dry in the dentist’s office.
A half-hour of boredom followed quickly by pain and/or bloody gums. Not fun.
Partly because the job requires it and partly because my brain is wired to hone in on such things, here’s a handy Reader’s Digest synopsis:
The N.C. Supreme Court ruled Friday that political maps drawn by Republican legislators in Raleigh are unconstitutional and must be redrawn — and approved by a three-judge panel — this month.
A 40-page decision accompanying a 4-3 decision made along party lines says that Republicans drew maps that denied voters of “substantially equal voting power on the basis of partisan affiliation.”
Which, if you’ve been following along even half-heartedly, amounts to “Yeah, and what else is new?”
Politicians have been drawing favorable districts — selecting their voters instead of voters choosing them — since the beginning of the Republic.
The fact that state Republicans drew Congressional maps that favor GOP candidates in 11 of the 14 districts, along with the potential for veto-proof majorities in the state House and Senate, is in no way surprising.
Fairness in a state that voted 50-49 in favor of Donald Trump over President Biden was never a consideration. The median congressional district in the plan struck down Friday would have favored Trump by 14 points in the 2020 election.
The temptation not to put beefy thumbs on the scales is too great to pass up. Power to politicians these days is to be used ruthlessly to crush the opposing party rather than find ways to compromise.
It’s as true for Republicans in North Carolina and Texas, to name two egregious GOP examples, as it is in New York and Illinois, to name two Democratic states that have done the exact same thing.
The decision by the state Supreme Court on Friday is but the latest in a nonstop, hard-to-follow series of court challenges and decisions.
Remember that the last time we saw this movie in 2010, the maps originally approved by Republicans in Raleigh were tossed out (and ordered redone) three separate times before the GOP threw their hands up and let court-drawn maps stand.
A matter of fairness
It’s not just partisanship that’s odious; the ever-present whiff of race hangs over the process as well.
Diverse districts used to be a requirement for the redistricting process. States, particularly those with long, sordid histories of voter suppression used to have their plans pre-approved by the U.S. Justice Department.
But because that ceased to be the case in 2013 when the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965, some states fell back on old practices to draw districts that overwhelmingly favored white voters.
Such as Alabama, to name one.
More than 25% of the 4.9 million residents of Alabama are black. The Legislature there drew its congressional maps with only one majority black district out of seven allotted the state by the 2020 Census.
(A federal court ordered last week the state to try again. Don’t hold your breath that it won’t be challenged in court.)
It goes without saying, but bears repeating, that if districts are so heavily tilted one way or another, primary elections will produce more extremists, not fewer.
There is a better way, however.
Some 15 states have independent redistricting commissions that, while still subject to political influences, have managed to produce more equitable maps. Virginia managed it and Ohio, where voters directly approved the creation of an independent commission, is trying.
We here in North Carolina could, too, but only if more people start paying attention.
Once the smoke clears, of course.
