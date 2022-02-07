Ruling on Congressional and legislative maps starts clock ticking for North Carolina lawmakers.

The temptation not to put beefy thumbs on the scales is too great to pass up. Power to politicians these days is to be used ruthlessly to crush the opposing party rather than find ways to compromise.

It’s as true for Republicans in North Carolina and Texas, to name two egregious GOP examples, as it is in New York and Illinois, to name two Democratic states that have done the exact same thing.

The decision by the state Supreme Court on Friday is but the latest in a nonstop, hard-to-follow series of court challenges and decisions.

Remember that the last time we saw this movie in 2010, the maps originally approved by Republicans in Raleigh were tossed out (and ordered redone) three separate times before the GOP threw their hands up and let court-drawn maps stand.

A matter of fairness

It’s not just partisanship that’s odious; the ever-present whiff of race hangs over the process as well.

Diverse districts used to be a requirement for the redistricting process. States, particularly those with long, sordid histories of voter suppression used to have their plans pre-approved by the U.S. Justice Department.