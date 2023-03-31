By now, the entire routine is as tiresome as it is familiar, drummed into our heads by drills and constant real-world experience.

Run. Hide. Fight.

It’s obscene.

We’re all aware of that latest: around 10 a.m. Thursday, the first alert roiled the campus at Forsyth Technical Community College.

“TechAlert: Reports of shots fired at the Strickland Center. Shelter in place.”

Minutes later, a follow-up mass text underscored the danger. Coming days after the latest abomination — six dead in Nashville school, including three 9-year-olds for crying out loud — the words were terrifying but not at all surprising. It’s the new normal.

“TechAlert: Continue to shelter in place."

Two armed and dangerous suspects were still, the alert said.

"Do not engage, call 911."

Told in real time

Word spread across the city at the literal speed of light as smartphones, abetted by social media, told an unfolding story in real time and in first person.

The campus went into lockdown. Instructors locked themselves inside rooms, and worried parents, spouses and friends raced to campus with hearts in their mouths, conditioned by fear and well familiar with a tired script.

“I had to get to her,” said Ralph Ricciardi, who raced across town after getting texts from his wife, an instructor at Forsyth Tech. “She texted me that there was an active shooter on campus and she was alone (in her classroom) in the building where it was happening.”

We know now that the entire episode was kicked off by an 18-year-old who had shot himself in the hand while he was in the Strickland Center, according to police.

Somehow, I doubt that’s what Forsyth Tech administrators had in mind when they planned a day for high-school seniors to experience life on campus.

Police haven’t provided a lot of detail beyond the just-the-facts news release: Shannon Howard James Pitts, 18, shot himself, was taken to a local hospital and charged with possessing a weapon on educational property and carrying a concealed weapon.

Plenty of questions remain, of course.

Where did he get the gun?

How did the situation go from one 18-year-old who injured himself fooling around with a gun to “two armed and dangerous suspects still at large?”

Answers, one supposes, will come in due time. Whether they pass the sniff test is another matter.

Still, it’s not difficult to picture an 18-year-old showing off to his buddies, accidentally letting a round in the chamber go and others running like hell when he did.

Crush of concerned parents

Under those circumstances, in real time and balanced against the non-stop barrage of school shootings, locking campus down immediately and sending out active shooter, shelter-in-place alerts was the only choice.

We’ve seen this movie before in reruns stretching over a quarter century from Columbine to Newtown, Conn. to Parkland, Fla. to Nashville.

Hell, we saw it here in 2021 when a kid was shot to death at Mount Tabor High School. Anybody else remember the crush of panicky parents trying desperately to reach their teenagers?

When the immediacy of that crisis had ended, no one who's been paying attention could honestly say they were surprised.

The same applies to the long, sad day at Forsyth Tech.

Guns on campuses, shootings — targeted and indiscriminate mass killings — are normal. Expected, even. It’s just the price we’re apparently willing to pay.

Kids learn “Run, Hide, Fight” almost as soon as they’re taught to sound out words. Teachers, from elementary school to universities, are trained on what to do if — or when — someone shoots up their campus.

It was heart-breaking to hear Chrisann Ricciardi, a Forsyth Tech instructor who barricaded herself in a classroom Thursday, calmly recount that she knew to switch off the lights, close her laptop and hide out of the line of sight so that a gunman peering in the door would think the room unoccupied.

“With what just happened in Nashville, everybody is on edge,” she said. “It’s a shame. I do think of these things, the ‘what-ifs.’

“These days you just never know.”

No we don’t.

And that's just obscene.