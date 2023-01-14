Runnymede Park stream set for rejuvenation

Runnymede Park is the sort of place where people gather to take family photos or wander down a gentle valley to crisscross a stream over the stone bridges. In the fall, a big ginkgo tree picks a time to suddenly shed all its leaves, carpeting the lawn in gold.

What some people have noticed, though, is that the park is also plagued with severe erosion. When rainfall is abundant, the stream rises and eats into the red clay banks on its sides. Erosion threatens the bridges. Aging sewer pipes make an unsightly view at stretches where they hang in the air as they cross over the stream.

All that’s about to change, thanks to a $2.8 million federal grant that U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-6th) obtained for the city of Winston-Salem from federal legislation approved late last year.

“As the runoff has increased in Runnymede Park, the stream banks have failed” said Keith Huff, the city’s director of field operations. “Some concrete walls are getting ready to fall in. It has exposed sewer lines through there. What needs to happen is that the entire stream needs to be stabilized and rehabilitated.”

The work will take place between Springdale Avenue, where the stream emerges from underground piping, to just on the other side of the “ring road” where Hawthorne and Runnymede roads come together in a small roundabout.

Before crossing Hawthorne on its way to join Peters Creek, the Runnymede stream disappears into pipes that carry it over the ring road and underneath the Norfolk Southern rail tracks. Because of the complications of getting clearance from the railroad to work in its right-of-way, Huff said, no work is planned now between the tracks and the pipe outfall on the east side of Northwest Boulevard.

In the book “Winston-Salem’s Architectural Heritage,” historian Heather Fearnbach said the section of West Highlands with Runnymede Park was platted in 1923, with a “long central park designed as a series of Runnymede Road medians.” Fearnbach describes many of the houses on Runnymede as “finely detailed, expansive residences,” and also notes that some of the concrete retaining walls at the creek were the work of Black stonemason and concrete contractor Frank W. Murrell’s company.

Fixing the problems in the creek are more complicated than they might seem at first, Huff said, since “you have the park, stormwater drainage and sanitary sewer all mingled together in that one location.”

The stream doesn’t have an official name, but people call it Runnymede Branch, Huff said. Like many stream courses in cities, the stream gets overloaded with runoff in storms and eats away at the banks, in some places to considerable depths.

The fix for the stream will involve what Huff calls natural channel-stabilization techniques. Some of the banks will be graded back to a stable angle of repose, and “boulder step-downs” will help the stream slow down as it reaches lower elevations.

For a look at how that might work out, one can look at the stabilization that was done at a stream of similar size in Washington Park, Huff said. There, low stone walls on the outer sweep of the curves keep the stream in place, and rocky interludes slow the flow.

Huff cautioned that a lot of the engineering work remains to figure out what needs to be done and how, but said a likely solution to the sewer line problem would involve putting in a second sewer line along Runnymede.

Here’s why: Looking downstream, the existing sewer line runs down the left, or north side of the creek. The lines that serve houses on the south side of the creek all have to cross the creek to get over to the north side.

The solution would likely be to put down a second sewer line for the south side of the road so that the pipes would not need to cross the stream, Huff said.

And that means some traffic disruption at some point, Huff said.

Unsurprisingly, the city plans to create ways for the public to get involved about what happens with the work. In addition to questions about the stream and sewer work, Huff knows people will also be asking about the work’s impact on vegetation: The park is home to a number of memorial trees, as well as azalea plantings that create a sea of pink each spring.

Jeff MacIntosh, the city council member whose Northwest Ward includes Runnymede Road, said the city reached out to Manning’s office to see if there could be federal money to tackle the project. The erosion and other problems have long been seen as needing a fix, he said.

“The conversation has been going on for a long time,” McIntosh said. It is one of those engineering jobs that didn’t anticipate what would happen when we had as much water as we have had. The stream that runs through the park has been over capacity for many years. It is not a quick fix.”

Council Member D.D. Adams, of North Ward, said she has “nothing against the citizens of Runnymede, but said her ward has a bridge that has been out for two years.

“We are not so willing to take those kinds of concerns to the east side,” Adams said. “I look at everything with a somewhat jaundiced eye. We have got to do better.”

Adams said she would be bringing her concerns up at a forthcoming council meeting on capital project planning.

The bridge Adams referred to is on West Lakeview Drive. City officials said the replacement is in design and is funded.

MacIntosh said the Runnymede work is not taking money from any other project, since it is a federal earmark.

“The good thing about this is that it is not coming out of city coffers,” McIntosh said. “It would be better to spend federal money than more of our money later on.”