Runoff from stadium construction site spills into Peters Creek at Hanes Park

Sediment-laden runoff from the construction site for the Reynolds High School football stadium flowed through Hanes Park and spilled into Peters Creek during heavy rain this month.

A faulty drain in a system designed to remove dirt and other particles from water flowing off the recently cleared area caused a catch basin to overflow, Andy Allen, Winston-Salem's assistant stormwater and erosion control director, said in an email.

As a result, unfiltered runoff overwhelmed silt barriers and eventually made its way into the creek about 100 yards away.

After being alerted by a concerned citizen, Yadkin Riverkeeper Assistant and Field Technician Grace Fuchs said she checked out the site July 12, two days after weekend storms dropped almost a half-inch of rain over a two-day period.

“A culvert was actively discharging sediment into the creek, and there are obvious failures in the silt fencing and other sediment control measures at the site,” she wrote in an email the same day to Allen and Winston Salem Field Services Director Keith Huff.

The creek remained clay-colored and murky July 12, and a coating of mud covered much of the park’s handball courts between the stadium site and the water, according to photos shared by Fuchs, who expressed concern in her email over the conditions days after the last rainfall.

The creek was relatively clear upstream where no runoff was occurring.

Mud remained on the handball courts this week, although the creek had cleared considerably.

In an email, the Journal asked Nick Seeba, construction superintendent for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools, about the cause of the runoff and steps taken to prevent it from happening again. He referred the questions to a school system spokesman, who did not respond to a request for comment.

While the park is a city facility, Winston-Salem is not responsible for issues related to runoff from the stadium project, which is on land owned by the school system, Allen wrote in an email reply to Fuchs on July 12.

“Since the project uses public funds for construction activities, (the state) has regulatory authority of offsite sedimentation issues of the site,” he wrote.

A spokesman with the N.C. Department of Environmental Control’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources did not reply to questions regarding oversight of the project or whether state environmental officials based locally were aware of the runoff.

‘More likely to suffer’

While a slurry of sediment may seem harmless, it can carry with it construction-related materials and other potentially harmful substances.

The runoff can be a particular threat to macroinvertebrates such as crayfish and snails, Fuchs told the Journal.

“They are more likely to suffer because they can't move as fast out of a pollution plume,” she explained. “Sedimentation fills in that habitat for these creatures in the spaces in between rocks and covers the bottom of the creeks in a layer of mud.”

Macroinvertebrates make up an important part of the food chain in aquatic ecosystems, Fuchs added.

“If they get taken out of the equation, there can be ripple effects on other species populations,” she said.

Most large projects require state permits that mandate measures to prevent direct runoff into waterways. In the case of the stadium work, a once grassy hillside now has little vegetation. That leads to more water moving down the slope, taking layers of soil along with it.

Flooding is common at Hanes Park, but is the result of Peters Creek washing over its banks. Bond-funded projects underway at the park include drainage improvements.

The school system broke ground in March on the $8 million stadium project, which will be completed in phases with a turf practice field, retention wall and lights coming first, followed by restrooms, a concession stand, press box and bleachers.

School leaders are aiming for fall 2023 for the first football games to be played at the stadium.