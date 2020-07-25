A Rural Hall woman died Saturday after a car crash on University Parkway.
Kelly Burick Taylor, 45, was traveling north around noon when her vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, hit a parked refuse truck on the right side of the road, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police said the reason for the collision is currently unknown.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger riding with her was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
This is 11th motor vehicle fatality in the city this year. Police said they are still investigation the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.
