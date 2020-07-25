A Rural Hall woman died Saturday in a wreck in the 6200 block of University Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Kelly Burick Taylor, 45, was traveling north around noon when the 2008 Nissan Pathfinder she was driving hit a parked refuse truck on the right side of the road, according to Winston-Salem police.
Police said the reason for the collision was unknown and the wreck is under investigation. That section of University Parkway was closed for about four hours.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
This is 11th motor-vehicle fatality in the city this year, compared with 10 at this time in 2019.
Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. People can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.