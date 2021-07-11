Rural Hall woman succumbs to wreck injuries

A Rural Hall woman died on Saturday after receiving critical injuries in a Friday afternoon collision at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive, authorities said.

Kaila Capri Guest, 39, of Bitting Hall Circle, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after the wreck, Winston-Salem police said. On Sunday, police said that Guest had died.

Patricia Stevenson Miller, 70, of Butterfield Drive in Winston-Salem, the driver of the other vehicle, suffered a minor arm injury, police said. Miller also was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at 3:24 p.m. when Guest was driving her 2004 Honda Civic west on Coliseum Drive and Miller was driving her 1997 Ford Club Wagon van north on Reynolda Road, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time, the traffic lights for the northbound lanes of travel were flashing yellow, and the traffic lights for the westbound traffic were flashing red, police said.

Police didn’t indicate in their news release about the crash why the traffic lights were flashing yellow and red.

Guest’s vehicle failed to stop for the flashing red light in its direction of travel, entered the intersection and collided with Miller’s vehicle, police said.