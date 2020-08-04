WINSTON-SALEM — Salem Academy and College is now the second Triad-area school to go online-only this fall.
The private women's college and girls' high school school announced Tuesday that it won't reopen its campus to students this fall because of COVID-19. Instead, both divisions will operate remotely during the fall semester that starts later this month.
Salem said in a news release that it reversed course "because of heightened concerns about the risks of exposure and transmission of the coronavirus in a residential school setting." The school in late June announced preliminary plans to hold classes on campus this fall.
Susan Henking, Salem's interim president, said in a statement that the school was prepared to offer in-person learning on its Winston-Salem campus.
But "the fluid and uncertain situation always meant that we might need to shift direction," Henking added. "Recent COVID-19 trends locally and nationally prompted us to make the difficult decision not to have students return to campus this fall."
North Carolina as of Tuesday has recorded more than 128,000 COVID-19 cases — a number that has doubled since late June. Though key metrics of the virus appear to be leveling off, the state's Department of Health and Human Services secretary said last week that North Carolina's numbers remain high.
Three other private North Carolina colleges, including Bennett College in Greensboro, have said they will offer only virtual instruction in the fall because of the pandemic. Mars Hill University in western North Carolina will begin the fall semester online but plans to offer in-person instruction starting in September.
Salem leaders cited the decisions made by those schools and others, including Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and Rhodes College in Memphis. They also said Salem faculty and students adapted well to online instruction last spring, which they said gave them confidence that a virtual approach would work again in the fall.
Salem has not yet decided how it will teach students during the spring semester.
“We look forward to being back on campus when it is safe to do so,” Henking said.
Salem Academy and College's fall classes start Aug. 26. The school has 651 students enrolled in the college and another 75 in the academy.
Winston-Salem's three other four-year universities and Forsyth Tech plan to have students on campus this fall and offer a mix of in-person and online instruction.
