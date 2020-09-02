Salem Academy and College has named a new leader of its academic and student affairs division.
The private women's school announced Wednesday that Daniel Prosterman will be the new interim vice president for academic and student affairs and dean of the college at Salem College. His appointment took effect Tuesday.
Prosterman is an associate professor of history and race and ethnicity studies and holds a doctorate in history from New York University. He's the author of a book on electoral reform in New York City and with spouse Megan E. Bryant is co-author of the new four-book "Citizen Baby" series for young readers. Prosterman has worked at Salem since 2008.
Prosterman will take over for Richard Vinson, who had agreed in May to serve as interim vice president through the end of the summer. Vinson is Salem' registrar, dean of undergraduate students and director of institutional research.
Prosterman's appointment comes after two other major changes at the school in the past several months.
In May, Salem trustees appointed Susan Henking to be the interim president. Henking previously had been Salem's interim vice president for academic and student affairs and dean of the college. Before that, Henking was president of the former Shimer College in Illinois.
Salem announced in early August that it would hold classes remotely after saying earlier that it planned for students to return to campus for the fall semester.
Salem is one of two area colleges to offer only virtual classes this fall because of concerns over COVID-19. Bennett College in Greensboro said earlier this summer that its fall semester would be virtual.
Since Salem's decision to go virtual this fall, three other N.C. universities — UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and East Carolina University — have pivoted to online-only instruction after COVID-19 cases rose rapidly on their campuses shortly after classes began.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.