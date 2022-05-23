Salem Band 'Vision' concert postponed until Friday

The Salem Band "Vision" concert scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to the rain date.
The free concert will now be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Salem Square at 649 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today