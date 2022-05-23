 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Band 'Vision' concert postponed until Friday

The Salem Band "Vision" concert scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to the rain date.

The free concert will now be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Salem Square at 649 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

