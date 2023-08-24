Salem College has received a $5 million gift to support its Health Leadership initiative.

The gift — equaling the largest in Salem’s history — was made by “a highly philanthropic and dedicated Salem College alumna who has asked to remain anonymous.”

“The generous gift will enable Salem to continue to invest in our continued transformation as America’s only liberal arts college focused on health leadership,” Summer Johnson McGee, Salem Academy and College’s president, said in a statement.

“This new gift will make it possible for us to invest in a number of bold new academic programs, scholarships and personnel initiatives that will continue to make Salem distinctive.”

Salem College provides women a liberal arts education with a distinctive focus on health, which ensures that its graduates understand the power, importance and complexity of health in society.

A previous $5 million gift, made in March 2021 by another anonymous donor, also was designated to provide support for Salem’s Health Leadership initiative.