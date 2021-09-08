Salem Lake water levels drop as renovation work gets underway and boat access is cut

Water levels are dropping at Salem Lake as Winston-Salem officials prepare for work on improvements that will include construction of a new boat ramp and repairs to the shoreline bulkhead.
When the work is finished sometime next year, the lake park will also have two new structures: a two-level pavilion with an open-air shelter on top and offices and boat storage on the lower level, and new 3,600-square-foot, open-air picnic shelter near the playground.
All that work means that the kayak rentals are shut down and the shoreline paddle craft launch area is closed over the next 60 to 90 days, city officials said.
"The idea of what is coming is great," said Bobby Hege, the lakes program supervisor. "It is just the pains of getting there that people don't like, but it will be nice when it is done."
A section of the Salem Lake Greenway is closed between Salem Lake and the Reynolds Park Road access near Peachtree Street because water flows will be higher than normal while the lake level is being drawn down.
On Wednesday, water covered the trail in at least two places and blocked the path.
The path remains open from the Reynolds Park Road access to its end at Marketplace Mall.
Hege said it will take a week or more to fully lower the water level by the 5- to 8-foot margin that workers need to carry out repairs to the shoreline bulkhead.
A lake bulkhead is a retaining wall that prevents shoreline erosion. Hege said that over the last 40 years the metal bulkhead at Salem Lake has experienced erosion on its back side, causing the need for the current repairs.
The water level dropped only slightly on Tuesday, when the drawdown began, but began picking up Wednesday afternoon and should proceed at a faster rate as the week progresses, Hege said. The release of the water has to be done gradually, and is affected by any amounts of rainfall received as well, Hege said.
The work at Salem Lake is the second phase of work that started with the construction of a new marina and other attractions. The improvements are all being paid for out of bond proceeds approved by city voters.
In the second phase of the work, Bar Construction Co. of Greensboro is doing the construction at a cost of $2.2 million. Because bids came in lower than estimated, the city was able to widen the scope of the work to include asphalt paving on the new parking lot, overlaying the parking lot at the playground with asphalt, and building 12 boat slips on the new floating dock rather than six.
Other work planned for this phase includes work on gravel paths and sidewalks, a rubber safety surface for the playground, benches, lighting and landscaping in addition to the bulkhead repairs and boat launching ramp.
City officials say there's a method behind the timing of the closures at Salem Lake: The closures allow asphalt work to take place now before cold weather sets in and the asphalt plants close for the winter. If the city had to wait until spring and warmer weather, Hege said, it could delay the completion of the work.
While the city is saying it could take 10 to 12 months to finish the current work, Hege said he is hopeful people can start using the new park facilities in the spring.
In addition to putting signs on the greenway warning of the flooding, the city is also telling people to stay off any sections of lake bed that are exposed while the water is drawn down. That's for the safety of park visitors, city officials said.
Meanwhile, city officials are stressing that people can still enjoy other activities at the lake, including fishing from the pier and hiking, running or biking the trail that leads around the lake.
