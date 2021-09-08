Salem Lake water levels drop as renovation work gets underway and boat access is cut

Water levels are dropping at Salem Lake as Winston-Salem officials prepare for work on improvements that will include construction of a new boat ramp and repairs to the shoreline bulkhead.

When the work is finished sometime next year, the lake park will also have two new structures: a two-level pavilion with an open-air shelter on top and offices and boat storage on the lower level, and new 3,600-square-foot, open-air picnic shelter near the playground.

All that work means that the kayak rentals are shut down and the shoreline paddle craft launch area is closed over the next 60 to 90 days, city officials said.

"The idea of what is coming is great," said Bobby Hege, the lakes program supervisor. "It is just the pains of getting there that people don't like, but it will be nice when it is done."

A section of the Salem Lake Greenway is closed between Salem Lake and the Reynolds Park Road access near Peachtree Street because water flows will be higher than normal while the lake level is being drawn down.

On Wednesday, water covered the trail in at least two places and blocked the path.

The path remains open from the Reynolds Park Road access to its end at Marketplace Mall.