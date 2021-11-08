 Skip to main content
Salem Parkway closed near downtown Winston-Salem after tractor-trailer overturns, dumps wine on the road
breaking

Salem Parkway closed near downtown Winston-Salem after tractor-trailer overturns, dumps wine on the road

Westbound Salem Parkway is closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned between the Peters Creek Parkway and First Street exits, Winston-Salem police said.

The overturned truck dumped boxes onto the road, which appear to be full of wine bottles.

All traffic is being diverted onto Peters Creek Parkway.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area. 

The road is expected to reopen by 1:30 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. 

Story will be updated.

