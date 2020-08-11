Salem Parkway will close tonight for work installing a lighting system and safety fencing on the Green Street pedestrian bridge. The downtown freeway will also close Wednesday night for work on electrical and lighting systems for the Strollway pedestrian bridge.
In both cases, the closures start at 8 p.m. and are lifted at 6 a.m. the following day. The work is weather dependent and late evening thunderstorms have the potential to alter the schedule.
During tonight's closure, Salem Parkway westbound will be closed between Cherry Street and Peters Creek Parkway. Westbound traffic will exit at Cherry Street and follow a detour route via First Street and Peters Creek Parkway.
Salem Parkway will be closed eastbound tonight between Peters Creek Parkway and Main Street. Eastbound traffic will exit at Peters Creek Parkway and follow the marked detour: From Peters Creek Parkway to Academy Street, then to Old Salem Road and to Main Street for the return to Salem Parkway.
Wednesday night's work will close Salem Parkway westbound between Main Street and Peters Creek Parkway. Westbound traffic will exit at Main Street and follow the signed detour from Main Street to First Street and Peters Creek Parkway for the return to Salem Parkway.
Salem Parkway will be closed eastbound on Wednesday night between Peters Creek Parkway and Main Street. Eastbound traffic will exit at Peters Creek Parkway and follow the signed detour from Peters Creek Parkway to Academy Street and Old Salem Road, then to Main Street for the return to Salem Parkway.
For more information, visit the project Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/business40nc/.
