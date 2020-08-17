Salem Parkway will be closed for road work starting tonight (Monday, Aug. 17) and continuing through midweek, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
The closures will start at 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday and reopen by 6 the following mornings.
Tonight, the closure is scheduled between Main Street and Peters Creek Parkway. Westbound traffic will be detoured along Main Street, First Street and Peters Creek Parkway and eastbound traffic will follow a detour along Peters Creek Parkway, Academy Street, Old Salem Road and Main Street.
On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the closure will be between Main Street and Cloverdale Avenue. The detour for westbound traffic will follow Main Street to First Street and Cloverdale Avenue, and the eastbound detour will use Cloverdale Avenue, First Street, Peters Creek Parkway, Academy, Old Salem Road and Main Street.
All the work and associated closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Drivers should be mindful of crews working in this area and factor the detours into their commutes.
For real-time travel information, go to DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
