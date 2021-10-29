Salem Parkway revamp wins national highway grand prize

The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway has received a national award — top transportation project for 2021 — from an independent panel of judges, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.

The Salem Parkway project was named the Grand Prize winner of the 2021 America’s Transportation Awards during the annual meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Although state and local officials had been encouraging people to vote online for Salem Parkway in the People’s Choice category, that’s not the one the road won. But Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that’s all right.

“I like that even better, to be honest,” Joines said, on learning which award Salem Parkway won. “We are very proud of having this project in Winston-Salem.”

The 2021 competition featured 80 project nominations that were whittled down to finalists in four regional competitions. The three highest-scoring projects from each region competed for the final two awards. The panel of industry judges named Salem Parkway the Grand Prize winner.

Online voters picked a Kansas project called the Turner Diagonal for the People’s Choice award.

