Salem Parkway revamp wins national highway grand prize

The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway has received a national award — top transportation project for 2021 — from an independent panel of judges, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.
The Salem Parkway project was named the Grand Prize winner of the 2021 America’s Transportation Awards during the annual meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
Although state and local officials had been encouraging people to vote online for Salem Parkway in the People’s Choice category, that’s not the one the road won. But Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that’s all right.
“I like that even better, to be honest,” Joines said, on learning which award Salem Parkway won. “We are very proud of having this project in Winston-Salem.”
The 2021 competition featured 80 project nominations that were whittled down to finalists in four regional competitions. The three highest-scoring projects from each region competed for the final two awards. The panel of industry judges named Salem Parkway the Grand Prize winner.
Online voters picked a Kansas project called the Turner Diagonal for the People’s Choice award.
“This was a huge deal and a huge honor,” said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for Division 9 of the N.C. Department of Transportation. “This was a unique project. You don’t see these come around very often. This was something that most engineers don’t get an opportunity to be a part of.”
Eric Boyette, the state transportation secretary, said the competition evaluated impacts to quality of life and community development, the use of technology and innovation and operational excellence.
“Salem Parkway checks all those boxes and then some,” Boyette said in a statement. “We are extremely proud of our project team and partners and the way they represented North Carolina as a true leader in transportation.”
Transportation officials said the project kicked off with an unprecedented public involvement and outreach campaign in 2006. Along the way, the public chose to have the downtown freeway shut down for two years, rather than keep the highway open with partial lane closures over a six-year stretch.
The joint venture contracting team of Flatiron Constructors, Blythe Development and HDR Inc. closed the highway in November 2018 and reopened it as Salem Parkway in February 2020, nearly six months ahead of schedule.
Safety upgrades included longer ramps, fewer interchanges and 10 bridge replacements.
The city and the Creative Corridors Coalition, a local independent citizen group, contributed $9.7 million toward a double-tied arch pedestrian bridge at Green Street, the Strollway land bridge, the design and partial construction of a multi-use path, a transparent noise wall on the Peter’s Creek Parkway and brick veneer on the retaining walls along the project corridor.
