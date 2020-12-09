Salvation Army bell ringer who was hit by vehicle in Greensboro has died

GREENSBORO — A Salvation Army bell ringer who was hit by a vehicle last week has passed away, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Katrina Lou Calles, 57, was hit around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 1 near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Warren Street, near the UNCG campus.

A man and his mother face charges in the case.

Jasper Wingate Jr. was charged with felony hit and run, according to court records. Hazel Lewis Wingate, the suspect’s mother, was allegedly a passenger at the time and was charged with failure to report a crash and encouraging the suspect to flee.

The Salvation Army of Greensboro reports that Calles had previously worked that night as a bell ringer at one of their locations. Her neighbors tell FOX8 she had begun to do this a week ago.

“She just wanted to help people,” Anita Thompson said.

She is believed to have taken the bus from her ringing location to the stop near her home and was fewer than 200 yards from her front door when she was hit.

According to eyewitnesses, a sedan style vehicle left the scene and traveled west on Gate City Boulevard away from the UNCG campus toward the Greensboro Coliseum.