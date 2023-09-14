If she’d wanted one, Lea Nading had a reason to skip a protest planned for Tuesday outside a regular monthly meeting of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.

She had an appointment with her doctor, and with the state of medicine these days, those things can be difficult to reschedule.

But supporting the 200 or so residents who live in the Crystal Towers public-housing complex was too important to skip.

Some residents were inside the Loewy Building at the HAWs board of commissioners meeting silently protesting living conditions — including a years-long wait to get elevators that work on a consistent basis — at the 11-story apartment building.

And a few dozen fair-housing advocates were outside on the sidewalk at the intersection of Fourth and Spruce streets rather loudly supporting residents’ demands.

“I’ve run the gardening program there since 1991,” Nading said, “and I’ve seen Crystal Towers go from a great place to live to a horrible place. So yes, I was going to be here.”

First on the agenda

The issues at Crystal Towers are nothing new.

In addition to the elevators — residents have been pushing for at least five years to have both cars working — budget pressures have led to the steady deterioration of the building as maintenance and upkeep have been allowed to slide.

Legitimate concerns about mold, peeling paint and bed bug infestations have been raised more than once.

Promises have been made, including a public vow two years ago by Mayor Allen Joines to help find money for elevator repairs, that have so far amounted to hot air.

“It’s all talk,” Nading said. “People are fed up and I can’t blame them. This is ridiculous. If this was a high-income area, we wouldn’t have to do this.”

And so from the day in 2019 that officials announced plans to sell the 11-story building, frightened residents and their supporters have held occasional protests such as the one Tuesday at the intersection of Fourth and Spruce streets.

Picketers chanted “H-A-W-S, we demand you fix this mess,” carried hand-written signs and blared their message though bullhorns — a move that prompted a visit from a police officer who said they’d had a complaint about noise from the Link apartments across the street.

Meanwhile, inside the building, HAWs executive director Kevin Cheshire was ticking off for commissioners steps he said were being taken and recited reasons for delays.

“As always, Crystal Towers is first on the agenda,” he said.

He called it a property development project, read a list of immediate needs — and a multi-phase plan to address them.

Phase I included fully modernizing elevator cars — at this point, residents might settle for having both of them working at the same time — consolidating laundry facilities on the first floor with commercial grade washers and dryers and having security and service providers in the lobby at regular hours.

Work on the elevators, Cheshire said, began in March and was supposed to have been finished much sooner.

The minutes from the Feb. 14 HAWs’ meeting, available online, are telling.

“Item Number 2 there, is Crystal Towers Revitalization,” Cheshire said. “Which is, of course, related to the fact that the elevators routinely go offline. I had a, what I thought, was a very productive call with Kone (the contractor). It’s the first time that I had been able to talk directly to the individual that’s overseeing this modernization.

“There was some differences and, I will say, there were some miscommunications and I don’t know whether that was on our end or on their end, to be perfectly fair. But, we’ve got a good plan moving forward.”

Five years and counting

Delays and unanticipated problems are nothing new in renovation work.

But a five-year wait for something as basic as working elevators — especially for elderly and disabled — is unconscionable.

The latest stumble came when Kone workers discovered problems with a sump pump in at the bottom of one of the cars and potentially toxic material that needed to be cleaned out. Cheshire reset the clock for completion for Oct. 26.

As for the new first-floor laundry — residents preferred smaller laundry rooms on each floor — city inspectors cited a fire rating issue with the walls for the laundry that also caused more delays.

“These things happen,” Cheshire told HAWS’ board members Tuesday.

The real issue with Crystal Towers — and the fraying social safety net in general — comes down to money.

Repairs and renovations estimated to cost $7 million or so had increased to $14-$15 million in 2021. The price tag has only increased since.

And the so-called Phase III of the renovation plan, a comprehensive assessment of needs, already sounds like an exercise in frustration and futility.

“What will it take to bring (Crystal Towers) to a modern status that’s livable?” Cheshire told board members. “The process has not started … We have no idea about the scope of the work or what the cost will be.”

For residents and their supporters, the rhetoric sounds like more of the same.

No wonder they’ve taken to using bullhorns and whistles to disrupt the lunch hour of well-off downtown residents.

“I remember being in a meeting with (former executive director) Larry Woods in 2018 where he promised that the elevators would be fixed,” said Dan Rose, a community organizer with Housing Justice Now advocacy group. “That’s five years ago. And yet here we are.”

