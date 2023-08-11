The behavioral health organization overseeing four Triad counties, Sandhills Center, said Thursday it has agreed to merge with Eastpointe to form the second-largest such managed care organization entity in North Carolina.

Sandhills covers Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties for providers of mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services.

If the merger is approved by state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley, the combined group would manage public behavioral health benefits for more than 100,000 recipients in 21 counties.

The MCO would be based in Moore County with Eastpointe chief executive Sarah Stroud retaining that role. It would have an operational budget of $1.4 billion and a workforce of about 900.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that it “will evaluate the intent to consolidate the two Managed Care Organizations, and work with the entities on a path forward that best serves improving outcomes for the people of our state.”

DHHS said the merger request is linked in part to the delayed Medicaid tailored plan initiative.

The launch of a key Medicaid initiative — tailored plans for about 160,000 behavioral health recipients — was delayed indefinitely in July by DHHS.

Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance use disorder, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury may be eligible to enroll in a tailored plan.

The initial launch date was July 1, 2022, only to be postponed first to Dec. 1, 2022, then to April 1, 2023, and the latest being Oct. 1, 2023.

DHHS said in July that a major factor in not setting a new launch date is “uncertainty with the state budget.”

On Thursday, DHHS said that delaying the launch of tailored plans “was influenced in part by the need to ensure MCO’s readiness and focus on providing services to populations they are best positioned to manage successfully.”

Eastpointe and Sandhills board members include 19 county commissioners. The consolidated organization would draw about half of its board members from each MCO.

“This consolidation ensures our approach to service delivery reaches more members at exactly the right time as North Carolina looks to expand its Medicaid program,” Eastpointe board chairman Jerry Jones said in a statement.

Sandhills board chairman Harry Southerland said the combined organization “presents a tremendous opportunity to promote superior services to our members and meet the goals of the Department of Health and Human Services and our legislature.”

The other participating counties are Anson, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Lenoir, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Warren, Wayne and Wilson counties.

The biggest MCO merger occurred in 2022 when Cardinal Innovations merged itself out of existence by being acquired by Vaya Health.

Cardinal was based in Charlotte. It had managed services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds, including in Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes counties.

However, then-state Health Secretary Mandy Cohen approved the disengagement requests from Cardinal of commissioners from Cabarrus, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, Orange, Stanly and Union counties.

Forsyth joined Partners Health Management of Gastonia, becoming the largest of 13 counties with Partners.