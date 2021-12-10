 Skip to main content
Saturday's toy giveaway honors woman killed by gun violence
Saturday's toy giveaway honors woman killed by gun violence

Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa

Carmen Cedillo-Figueroa loved planning an annual toy drive and giveaway for children who live in some of the city's most impoverished and violence-plagued neighborhoods. 

Days before last year's toy drive, Cedillo-Figueroa became a victim of violence herself. Her body was found on the side of High Point Road on Dec. 7, 2020. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was 28 years old and the mother of three young children.

"She was energetic, loving, caring and definitely nurturing," said David Villada, the founder and director of New Life/Nueva Vida, which puts on the toy drive. 

Though Cedillo-Figueroa had done most of the planning for last year's toy drive, Villada knew that, through his grief, he had to finish her work for the sake of kids living in Skyline Village. The toy drive went on, with more than 150 kids getting a bag with three or four gifts.

The second annual Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway in Loving Memory of Carmen Cedillo-Figueroa will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Sims Recreation Center, 1201 Alder St., in the Happy Hills neighborhood.

"Every year, we're going to do it in her honor, and that's what we're going to do from here on out," he said. "This was her escape and a way to make people happy."

Another community organization, With God Crew, will be having its own toy drive at Sims Recreation Center at the same time. 

The goal is to giveaway 250 bags of toys. Anyone in need is invited. 

Four months after Cedillo-Figueroa's death, police arrested David Mejia Luna, 26, of Chevy Chase Street, and Andres Mejia Arellanes, 38, of Linville Road, and charged each of them with murder.

