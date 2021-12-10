Saturday's toy giveaway honors woman killed by gun violence

Carmen Cedillo-Figueroa loved planning an annual toy drive and giveaway for children who live in some of the city's most impoverished and violence-plagued neighborhoods.

Days before last year's toy drive, Cedillo-Figueroa became a victim of violence herself. Her body was found on the side of High Point Road on Dec. 7, 2020. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was 28 years old and the mother of three young children.

"She was energetic, loving, caring and definitely nurturing," said David Villada, the founder and director of New Life/Nueva Vida, which puts on the toy drive.

Though Cedillo-Figueroa had done most of the planning for last year's toy drive, Villada knew that, through his grief, he had to finish her work for the sake of kids living in Skyline Village. The toy drive went on, with more than 150 kids getting a bag with three or four gifts.

The second annual Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway in Loving Memory of Carmen Cedillo-Figueroa will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Sims Recreation Center, 1201 Alder St., in the Happy Hills neighborhood.