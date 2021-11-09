 Skip to main content
Sauratown Mountain wildfire burning in remote terrain. Firefighters hiking in to contain the flames.
Sauratown Mountain wildfire burning in remote terrain. Firefighters hiking in to contain the flames.

State and local firefighters hiked into rugged, remote country Tuesday in an effort to put out a wildfire on the southern tip of Sauratown Mountain. And chances are good they’ll be back Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

The fire started sometime early Tuesday morning, said Dakota Paris, a forester for the N.C. Forest Service.

By 2:40 p.m. flames had covered about 3 acres after starting on the mountain's ridgeline, said Jonathan Young, a Stokes County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service.

The fire is burning in area with rugged, steep terrain, and there are no access roads for vehicles.

A scout plane in the area is directing operations and a helicopter dropping water, said Jimmy Holt, the Guilford Ranger with the N.C. Forest Service. At least one plane that can carry more water is on its way from Kinston, and firefighters hope it can complete two water drops by dusk Tuesday, Holt said.

Containing the fire is the priority, Holt said, though warm, dry weather with low humidity will make that more difficult. He said firefighters are using rocks and leaf blowers to create a fire line and keep flames from spreading.

Ten firefighters from Stokes County and the N.C. Fire Service were battling the blaze about 4 p.m. They will work as late as they can, Holt said, but fatigue and darkness will likely end their work Tuesday evening. He said more firefighters would be in the area Wednesday and the following day if needed.

Sauratown Mountain fire

A North Carolina Forest Service helicopter drops water on a wildfire on Sauratown Mountain on Tuesday, Nov. 9. At about 2:30 p.m., Jonathan Young, Stokes County ranger with the forest service, said about three acres were burning. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

It's unclear what started the wildfire.

But Holt said that, after three of the wettest years on record, people forget how dry conditions can get. We are in the beginning of fall fire season and conditions are drying out, he said. And, with leaves falling, people start burning debris. That’s the No. 1 cause of wildfires, Holt said.

The flames are in the vicinity of Volunteer Road in the Pinnacle community, which is in southwestern Stokes County.

