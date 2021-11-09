Sauratown Mountain wildfire burning in remote terrain. Firefighters hiking in to deal with the flames.

State and local firefighters are hiking into rugged, remote country in an effort to put out a wildfire on the southern tip of Sauratown Mountain.

The fire, which had burned around 2 acres in Stokes County by early afternoon, started sometime early Tuesday morning, said Dakota Paris, a forester for the N.C. Forest Service.

"It's a live fire," Paris said. "It's not a controlled burn."

A helicopter is dropping water on the flames, Paris said. A scout plane is at the scene as well.

Depending on Tuesday’s weather, firefighters hope to put out the blaze sometime on Tuesday, Paris said.

The fire is burning in area with rugged, steep terrain, and there are no access roads for vehicles, Paris said.

It is in the vicinity of Volunteer Road in the Pinnacle community, which is in southwestern Stokes County.

