A legal settlement this week between conservation groups and the federal government will keep the North Carolina Zoo at the heart of efforts to restore the world’s only red wolf population living in the wild.

Over the past quarter-century, 12 endangered red wolves from the Asheboro-based zoo have been released into the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in eastern North Carolina or turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to support the recovery process. Dozens more have been sent to other institutions also involved in growing the population of captive red wolves.

As of June, the Fish and Wildlife Service said there were 16 known or collared red wolves living in the wild, while estimating the total wild population to be 32 to 34. There were 278 red wolves under human care, 30 of which are in Asheboro. That includes 11 puppies born in two litters in May.

Just two of the zoo’s wolves are exposed to visitors. The rest are kept in an area out of view so they retain their fear of humans.

“Maintaining a balance between how the zoo and wild populations are managed is tricky,” explained Richard Bergl, director of animal care, conservation, education and science at the North Carolina Zoo. “On the one hand, all of those involved with the recovery of red wolves in the wild want the population to grow and do so quickly. On the other hand, the future of red wolves as a species is likely to rely heavily on a healthy zoo-based population from which to draw to allow future releases of wolves.”

This week’s settlement resolved a 2020 lawsuit filed against the Fish and Wildlife Service by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of the Red Wolf Coalition, Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Welfare Institute.

The conservation groups argued in their suit that the Fish and Wildlife Service put the wild population in peril when it stopped releasing captive wolves in the 1.7 million-acre recovery area. By 2020, as few as seven red wolves lived outside zoos and wildlife refuges, the lawsuit claimed.

“For 25 years, North Carolina was home to one of the most successful predator reintroductions in the world,” Ramona McGee, a Southern Environmental Law Center attorney, said in a statement. “This settlement puts us on a path to restoring the red wolf to its rightful place as a celebrated success story.”

‘Important nuance’

Red wolves once occupied much of the Eastern U.S. but were driven to near extinction by trapping, hunting and habitat loss before they were reintroduced to North Carolina in 1987. The state’s wild population grew to more than 100 and remained stable through 2012.

Those numbers were boosted by releases of captive-born pups — including from the North Carolina Zoo — and sterilization of coyotes that competed for space and interbred with red wolves. But the Fish and Wildlife Service put an end to the practice in 2015 after pressure from conservative politicians and landowners who deemed wolves a nuisance.

Critics also questioned whether red wolves were a species unto themselves that deserved federal protections. However, in a 2019 research study funded by the National Academy of Sciences, a panel of top scientists concluded that the red wolf indeed is a unique species.

Initial repopulation efforts focused on releasing adult red wolves in the recovery area but now rely on placing pups that are then raised as part of wild wolf litters. The two approaches illustrate an “important nuance” in repopulation strategy, Bergl explained.

“Releasing adult wolves is more challenging than pup ‘fostering’ both in terms of logistics, and with regard to how readily the animals acclimate to life in the wild,” he added.

What now?

In their lawsuit, the conservation groups argued that federal wildlife officials violated the U.S. Endangered Species Act when they halted the release of captive-bred wolves in 2015.

A federal judge in 2021 ordered the Fish and Wildlife Service to produce a plan to increase the wild wolves’ numbers as the suit progressed. That included restarting pup placement.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle noted in his order that the conservation groups were likely to succeed, and had demonstrated that “extinction is a very real possibility.”

According to the settlement agreement, the Fish and Wildlife Service will develop and publish red wolf release plans for a period of eight years. The plans will include “metrics that can be used to measure performance.”

The agency responded that it “acknowledges the importance of the Eastern North Carolina red wolf population” and committed to managing the process in a way that’s consistent with the Endangered Species Act.

‘Constructive’ differences

The red wolf’s only existing natural home, on a remote peninsula between the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds, faces its own natural challenge.

Sea rise tied to climate change threatens to permanently submerge the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, and hurricanes and other extreme weather fueled by warming temperatures are a growing concern all along the North Carolina coast.

That vulnerability is one motivation in efforts to establish an additional red wolf recovery area.

“A number of different sites in several states are being considered, but no second recovery area has been identified yet,” Bergl said. “The recovery program is also investigating whether several additional larger ‘soft release’ sites — large, fenced areas where zoo wolves are gradually acclimated to life in the wild — could help to contribute to the successful release of adult wolves.”

Meanwhile, this week’s settlement adds certainty and structure to ongoing efforts to grow the red wolf population.

“Overall, I think everyone involved with the red wolf recovery, from the (Fish and Wildlife Service), to the zoos breeding red wolves for release, to the plaintiffs in the case want the same thing: a healthy and sustainable population of red wolves in the wild,” Bergl said. “There certainly are differences of opinion in terms of the best way to achieve this, but I think all constructive dialogue around these issues helps us to move closer to our collective goal.”

Those differences of opinions reflect the complexities of reviving a species on the edge of extinction.

“If the solutions to conservation problems were straightforward, they would have been implemented long ago and we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Bergl noted. “The work of successfully saving species can be frustrating, especially when an apparent success unexpectedly becomes a challenge, but we all must keep diligently pursuing our goals and adjusting strategies in the face of new obstacles because this work is so important.”