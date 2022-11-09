Sawtooth’s executive director Amy Jordan is retiring

The Sawtooth School for Visual Art announced Wednesday that executive director Amy Jordan will retire at the end of the year.

Jordan joined Sawtooth in 2012 as a part-time instructor, then became the director of Sawtooth’s graphics, drawing, printmaking, and textiles programs in 2013. Her next position at the nonprofit community arts school was vice president of arts and innovation for programming in 2017 before she became executive director in 2018.

“It has been an honor to lead our incredible staff and contribute to the growth and sustainability of this beloved community arts organization,” Jordan said in a news release. “Sawtooth is a unique resource in our region and one that ignited my path into the arts as a youth. My story has been repeated many times over throughout Sawtooth’s 77 years as a visual arts center. May these stories continue for another 77 years and beyond.”

Sawtooth stated that during Jordan’s tenure, the nonprofit community arts school was able to continue serving the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic by closing and reopening with effective protocols, then expanding its reach and capacity.

“She also built strong relationships with numerous partners, developing the art and wellness program with area hospitals and other healthcare providers, and connecting Sawtooth’s instructors into local schools. Most recently, Sawtooth opened two wood-fired kilns on the campus of the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts,” Sawtooth stated.

David Valliere, the chairman of Sawtooth’s board of directors, praised Jordan for her contributions.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for Amy Jordan and her significant contributions to the school. I have worked with Amy since her time leading the Graphics department, during which I experienced her expertise in developing programming. In her role as executive director, her leadership was instrumental in navigating the challenges presented by the pandemic. Not only did Sawtooth survive the pandemic, but it also thrived.”

Sawtooth said it would conduct a search for a new executive director in the coming weeks.