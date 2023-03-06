A South Carolina man who allegedly fired on law enforcement officers during and after a chase on U.S. 421 near Peace Haven Road was fatally shot by officers on Monday, authorities said.

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy received cuts to his face when his patrol vehicle window was shattered by gunfire, but the deputy did not receive life-threatening wounds. No other people were injured.

The dead man was identified as Alexander Parks Holland, 29, of Charleston, S.C.

The chase began shortly after 2 a.m. when a Forsyth County deputy tried to stop a Toyota Tacoma on Lewisville-Clemmons Road as the driver was pulling onto U.S. 421 southbound toward Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy tried to stop the Tacoma because of a motor vehicle violation.

During the short chase that followed, the driver fired at deputies from the vehicle he was driving, the sheriff’s office said. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol responded as well.

Multiple patrol vehicles, including one of the police department’s vehicles, were struck by gunfire during the chase.

During the chase, the Tacoma apparently exited U.S. 421 onto Peace Haven Road, and then turned onto the ramp leading to northbound U.S. 421, where the Tacoma crashed and rolled over.

The chase ended about 2:21 a.m., Winston-Salem Police said, when the sheriff’s deputies used a pursuit intervention technique that caused the Tacoma to crash. Police said that after the crash, the Tacoma driver got out and was holding a rifle. The sheriff’s office said the Tacoma driver continued to shoot at deputies, who returned fire.

Authorities said that after Holland was shot — he also received injuries from the crash — law enforcement officers tried life-saving measures until emergency medical services personnel arrived. Holland died on the scene, authorities said.

U.S. 421 northbound at Peace Haven Road was closed until shortly after noon on Monday.

The deputy injured by broken windshield glass was treated at a local hospital and released. The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the injured deputy, nor did it name three deputies who were involved in the shooting and who are now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Online court records from Charleston show that Holland was actually scheduled to appear in court there on Monday, in connection with driving under the influence and simple possession of marijuana. Holland was also scheduled to appear in court on March 31 in connection with a charge of disobeying a lawful order and another marijuana charge.

The simple possession charge was made against Holland by Charleston city police on Sept. 19, 2021, when Holland was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol, and with the count of disobeying a lawful order. Holland’s bond was set at $26,080, mostly because of the gun charge, which came with a bond amount of $25,000.

Holland appears to have made bail on Sept. 21 or 22, 2021. The court record shows a dismissal in the gun case that was filed Oct. 26, 2022. An order for the forfeiture of a weapon was made in the case on Nov. 8, 2022.

In the aftermath of Monday’s shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation of the death of the suspect, which is also standard procedure.

Police said two of its officers are on administrative duty as they fired their weapons during the incident. The officers were identified as J.C. Lancaster, a five-year veteran of the police force, and A.J. Perrell, a four-year veteran.

Police officials said its own investigators would be probing the assault on city police officers and that an administrative investigation would be carried out by the police professional standards division.

Kimbrough released a statement expressing condolences to the family and friends of Holland. The sheriff said the incident is a reminder of the danger that law enforcement officers encounter every day.

“Because of our love and our commitment to the community, you can rest assured that we are proud to serve and protect, and will continue to do so,” Kimbrough said. “All that we ask in return is your continued prayers and support.”

The last time a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting was on March 24, 2020.

That afternoon, deputies shot Christopher Joel Mock, 45, following a car chase that ended at a convenience store on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Mock died in the emergency room at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

In that case, deputies were attempting to stop a Dodge pickup truck that matched the description of a vehicle officers were searching in a missing persons case.