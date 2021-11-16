Scammer is targeting relatives of jail inmates, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says

If you get a phone call from someone claiming they can get your loved one out of jail with an electronic monitor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has some advice:
Just hang up. It's a scam.
Scammers are targeting people who have relatives or loved ones in jail and offering to get them out on an electronic monitor — for a fee, usually amounting to several hundred dollars.
The scammer even offers to take the payment in cash or from a cash app on a smartphone.
The sheriff's office said scammers are claiming to be with "Community Corrections Electronic Monitor Release."
The red flags that give away the scam:
*Forsyth County does not have an electronic monitoring program.
*Conditions of release are set by judicial officials only.
*Neither law enforcement nor judicial officials ever call anyone by phone to ask for money.
"As the holiday approaches, scammers will be more creative and will also target the emotional vulnerability of our community members," said sheriff's office spokeswoman Christina Howell. "Never pay money over the phone to someone who calls you. Instead, hang up and call your local law enforcement agency to make a report about the scam."
If someone talks to the scammer and picks up information that might help authorities track down the scammer, that can be helpful information for law enforcement, Howell said. But the basic advice is to just hang up.
People with information about scams or any crime can call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112, or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369