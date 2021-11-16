Scammer is targeting relatives of jail inmates, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says

If you get a phone call from someone claiming they can get your loved one out of jail with an electronic monitor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has some advice:

Just hang up. It's a scam.

Scammers are targeting people who have relatives or loved ones in jail and offering to get them out on an electronic monitor — for a fee, usually amounting to several hundred dollars.

The scammer even offers to take the payment in cash or from a cash app on a smartphone.

The sheriff's office said scammers are claiming to be with "Community Corrections Electronic Monitor Release."

The red flags that give away the scam:

*Forsyth County does not have an electronic monitoring program.

*Conditions of release are set by judicial officials only.

*Neither law enforcement nor judicial officials ever call anyone by phone to ask for money.