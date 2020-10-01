School board approves plan to gradually reopen schools

Under the plan that the board approved, the first contingent of students to return to the classroom will be those attending Career & Technical Education classes who require hands-on learning, the school district said in a statement. Those students and teachers will return to the classroom on Oct. 5.

Elementary schools will then begin their phased return with Pre-K starting Oct. 26, followed by grades K-3 on Nov. 2. Exceptional children and students enrolled in English as a second language programs will return Nov. 2. Fourth- and fifth-graders will return on Nov. 16.

These students will attend school four days a week with Wednesdays being used for remote learning to enable schools to undergo deep cleaning, the school district said.

Middle school students will be divided into cohorts and attend school in person either two days every week or two days every other week depending on school enrollment. Middle schools with larger enrollments will have cohorts on alternating weeks. The alternating schedule will enable schools to significantly reduce the number of students on campus and maintain social distancing. Students in the sixth grade will return on Nov. 2, and seventh- and eighth-graders will return Nov. 16.

High school students will return as soon as Jan. 11 for in-person testing, the school district said.