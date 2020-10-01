School board approves plan to gradually reopen schools

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted 6-3 Thursday night to gradually move students from remote learning to a blend of in-person and remote classes. That process will begin when positive tests for COVID-19 are below 5% for 10 consecutive days in Forsyth County.
Voting for the plan was Chairwoman Malishai Woodbury and board members, Lida Calvert-Hayes, Dana Caudill Jones, Leah Crowley, Deanna Kaplan and Marilyn Parker. Board members Barbara Burke, Andrea Bramer and Elisabeth Motsinger voted against it.
Burke, Bramer and Motsinger said they want local students to return to school, but they don't believe the schools would be safe for them to do so.
As of Thursday, there had 7,182 cases of COVID-19 and 104 virus-related deaths in Forsyth County since mid-March, according to the local health department. In North Carolina, there had been 212,909 coronavirus cases and 3,579 virus-related deaths.
The latest percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive for COVID-19 was 3% out of about 875 tests.
Before the school board voted, Joshua Swift, the county's public health director, presented data that he said demonstrated a lower risk for virus transmission in the local schools.
"The daily rate is trending down," Swift said. "We are around 25 to 30 cases virus-related cases every day."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, agreed with Swift.
"Our numbers are going down," Ohl said. "I would like to see them go down faster."
Superintendent Angela Hairston recommended that the school board approve Plan B, which is a hybrid model for in-person classes and remote learning.
"Our focus is a safe return to the classroom for our students and employees," Hairston said. "We continue to work with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to monitor health trends very closely and believe a phased approach best enables us to create classroom environments that are both safe and provide the positive learning experiences our students need."
Before the board's meeting began, about 30 parents and children demonstrated in front of the Education Building on Bethania Station Road, calling for local elementary schools school to reopen under Plan A. That plan calls for minimal social distancing, along with mask-wearing and health screening, but no reduction in local schools' capacity.
Gov. Roy Cooper has said that school systems across the state can move to Plan B with moderate social distancing, mask-wearing and health screening.
Before the board voted, 27 local residents spoke during the meeting's public-comment period. The residents offered mixed opinions, with some people demanding reopening the schools with safety measures while others calling for the schools to maintain only remote learning.
Under the plan that the board approved, the first contingent of students to return to the classroom will be those attending Career & Technical Education classes who require hands-on learning, the school district said in a statement. Those students and teachers will return to the classroom on Oct. 5.
Elementary schools will then begin their phased return with Pre-K starting Oct. 26, followed by grades K-3 on Nov. 2. Exceptional children and students enrolled in English as a second language programs will return Nov. 2. Fourth- and fifth-graders will return on Nov. 16.
These students will attend school four days a week with Wednesdays being used for remote learning to enable schools to undergo deep cleaning, the school district said.
Middle school students will be divided into cohorts and attend school in person either two days every week or two days every other week depending on school enrollment. Middle schools with larger enrollments will have cohorts on alternating weeks. The alternating schedule will enable schools to significantly reduce the number of students on campus and maintain social distancing. Students in the sixth grade will return on Nov. 2, and seventh- and eighth-graders will return Nov. 16.
High school students will return as soon as Jan. 11 for in-person testing, the school district said.
In-person classes for high school students will start on Jan. 25. Those students will be divided into cohorts following a schedule similar to the middle schools.
