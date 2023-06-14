The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education joined other school districts on Tuesday in opposing bills that would expand the voucher program to anyone in the state wanting to attend a private school, regardless of income.

By a 6-3 vote, the school board voted to pass a resolution requesting that the General Assembly reject two versions of voucher-expansion bills that strip income eligibility requirements for the Opportunity Scholarship program.

Alex Bohannon, the vice chairman of the school board, requested the resolution be put on the agenda of the board's policy committee. Once the committee passed it, it went to the school board for a full vote.

"The public has expressed to us that they want us to advocate for the district to elected officials in Raleigh," Bohannon said. "The passage of resolutions such as this one is one way the board can advocate for itself. It's a way of making a statement that if not done properly, bills and initiatives can be harmful to public schools."

According to the resolution, the bills “would dramatically reduce available revenue that should be used to fulfill the constitutional rights of North Carolina’s 1.5 million public school students.” The loss of revenue would create pressure on local school budgets.

The state funds local schools based on enrollment, which is certain to drop as students take advantage of vouchers.

The bills are part of a legislation package that prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency for public education in May.

Cooper’s office said in a press release on Monday that 25 school districts across the state have passed resolutions opposing legislation that it says would harm public education. In addition, 19 superintendents have sent letters to legislators expressing concern over the proposed voucher expansion.

One issue for school board members voting for the resolution is that private schools are not held to the same accountability standards as public schools.

Board member Robert Barr said in a committee meeting preceding the board vote that he wished there was a way to compare the academic outcomes for public schools vs. private schools.

Board member Leah Crowley answered that the playing field is not level because private schools can select the students they want.

“Whoever comes through the door (in public schools), is who we have to serve,” she said. “And all these schools have the ability to deny students, and that’s intrinsically not fair, and the assessment piece is intrinsically not fair.”

Barr said he was trying to understand the motivation for the legislation.

“I hate to get into the political thing because we’re all here for kids. If you are a taxpayer and you’re paying money to the state government, shouldn’t there be an opportunity to choose which school your child goes to? The second thing, and I know we can get kind of sarcastic, but I’m trying to think it through. Do we understand the intent of our legislature for this bill?” Barr asked.

“That’s a weighted question,” board member Richard Watts responded.

“One perspective is that they’re trying to do something to public schools,” Barr said. “Another is that they’re trying to give students a choice.”

According to an analysis from the Office of State Budget and Management, the local school district could lose an estimated $8.4 million or 2 percent of its funding from the state in fiscal year 26-27 if the voucher program is expanded.

The legislation being considered by the General Assembly provides no stabilization money to help districts that may experience dramatic shifts in funding. Several other states that have expanded their voucher programs have included such "hold harmless" funds.

Passed by the General Assembly in 2013, vouchers, or Opportunity Scholarships as they are called in North Carolina, were initially for those students eligible for free and reduced lunch. Income eligibility requirements have loosened incrementally over the years.

The House version of the expansion program named “Choose Your School, Choose Your Future,” would strip the income eligibility requirements currently in place for families to receive a voucher, providing, at least, a 45% scholarship to all North Carolina students.

The N.C. State Education Assistance Authority, which oversees Opportunity Scholarship program, reports that 24,524 students received the scholarship in 2022-23.

Those students include 212 students at Gospel Light Christian School and 197 students at Salem Baptist Christian School, both in Winston-Salem. Those schools have among the highest number of scholarship recipients in the state, according to the authority’s figures.

School board members Alex Bohannon, Crowley, Deanna Kaplan, Sabrina Coone, Trevonia Brown-Gaither and Richard Watts voted in favor of the resolution. Barr, Susan Miler and Steve Wood opposed the resolution.