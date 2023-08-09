DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education finds itself in a bind that none of its five members ever imagined being in: choosing which — and how many — of the county’s 19 schools to close.

Most prominent among potential cuts, at least until a school-board work session Monday night, sat tiny North Stokes High School, a source of considerable community pride across generations.

North Stokes is near Francisco, an unincorporated town in an isolated part of the county named for a general store that once served as a lifeline to the outside world.

Budgetary restrictions and population shifts, neither of which are new or unique to Stokes County, are forcing the school board to close and consolidate some of its 19 schools as soon as the 2024-25 school year.

But fiscal necessity doesn’t equate to popularity. And with annual enrollment at North Stokes below 300 and declining, it didn’t take long for it to be considered.

“None of us wants to make this hard decision,” said vice chairman Dwayne Bryant, “but it’s what our job is.”

Forced move

In different ways, other Piedmont counties have had to make difficult — and sometimes unpopular — decisions about where and how to educate their kids.

Officials in Winston-Salem were second-guessed when the new Atkins, Reagan and Walkertown high schools were under consideration. Student assignments — whose kids would leave their home schools — and questions about equitability, fairness and opportunity were raised.

Similar debates occurred in Greensboro when Northern Guilford opened. And in Davie County, officials for years have insisted on expanding its only high school rather than build a second one despite explosive growth.

And as difficult as adding schools was, the specter of having to close some is worse — as Stokes school officials are learning.

The school system’s $17 million current expense budget is being cut by $2.8 million — 16.5 percent — and county commissioners who control local purse strings have made clear that spending cuts, rather than enormous tax hikes, is the way to address shortfalls.

And with enrollment at North Stokes dipping below 300 students, fewer course offerings and projected population increases in other parts of the county, converting the high school into a middle school was presented last month as one viable option.

“We’re being forced by the commissioners to do this,” board member Mike Rogers said Monday. “Everybody will feel some pain.”

Well aware of the dilemma, officials commissioned a variety of studies and inventories including analyses of existing facilities, enrollment, projected growth and maintenance needs.

To help the process along, Superintendent Brad Rice presented to the school board last month one possibility for consolidation that included closing North Stokes and dividing its 280 students between West and South Stokes high schools.

One board member, for want of a better name, referred to it as “Dr. Rice’s plan.”

“If y’all want to come up with a different name for it, that might be beneficial,” Rice said.

Certainly it was a joke, but the comment nonetheless underscored the degree of difficulty of the task ahead.

Strong opposition

Outside Stokes County, other Triad residents know about North Stokes High School through athletics.

Smaller public and private high schools — Atkins, Mount Airy, Walkertown, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy and Bishop McGuiness to name a handful — traveled to Francisco in recent years for basketball and football games.

After traversing winding two-lane roads to reach campus, visitors would encounter scores of loud and fiercely loyal North Stokes Vikings fans and alumni.

“The best part of North is the teachers, the smaller class settings where EVERYONE gets one on one learning, and the community you get to build while there,” wrote recent grad Haley Bowman on social media after the idea was first floated.

School board members, who knew all along how strong opposition to closing the school would be, wasted little time shooting down that trial balloon in an informal but unanimous vote to remove it from consideration.

“We had a consensus all along,” Robertson said. “We’ve not had anybody say we want to close North Stokes. I’ve yet to hear any board members say ‘Close North Stokes.’”

The school board still faces difficult choices. During their work session, members focused on elementary schools.

Potential targets include Lawsonville, Sandy Ridge, Pine Hall and London elementaries. Additions and a new King Elementary, which officials hope will be paid for with state lottery proceeds, need to be built to accommodate growth and an influx of new students.

Big decisions based on details about bus routes, travel time and potential cost savings remain.

And if the savings don’t add up, commissioners may have more to say.

School board members know that they’ll face opposition from parents who don’t want their children to change schools or longer bus rides in the morning or afternoon.

“We don’t want to see this turn into a political event that turns one side of the county vs. another,” Robertson said.

