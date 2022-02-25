School board filings heat up in Forsyth County

Thursday and Friday saw nine more candidates filing for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, with primaries now ensured in District 1 for Democrats and District 2 for Republicans.

Democrats Tarsha Shore and Trevonia Brown-Gaither filed Thursday at the county elections office to run for District 1 on the school board, where Democratic incumbent Alex Bohannon had filed to run for re-election last December.

District 1 elects two members to the school board.

Five GOP candidates filed for District 2, which elects four members to the board.

On Thursday, Stanley Elrod, Jimmie Boyd and incumbent Lida Calvert Hayes filed, and on Friday, Jason Lucero and Holly Pegram filed.

In December, Susan Miller and incumbent Leah Crowley, both Republicans, had filed to run in the district.

Jennifer Castillo became the first Democrat to file in District 2 on Thursday.