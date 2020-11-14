School board has a big decision on reopening

Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the school board, said the board needs to consider school and county data and hear from principals who have overseen the return of students.

"In my opinion, based on the very cautious mindset of WS/FCS, it is unlikely that upper elementary, middle and high school students will return before the start of the New Year," Woodbury said in a text.

Woodbury indicated she is open to the return of second-graders, referencing an article in the New England Journal of Medicine that said primary schools are every bit as essential as grocery stores and doctors' offices.

In-person learning should be available to these students, Woodbury said, "in a safe learning environment that focuses on mitigation, wash, wait, wear."

Board member Elisabeth Motsinger has been steadfast in her opposition to reopening. The last several weeks have done nothing to change her mind.

"The numbers of infected of people in the county and the positivity rate are going up quite rapidly. We are about to enter what has been predicted to be the most dangerous time of this epidemic," Motsinger said.