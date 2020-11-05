School board meets for 70 minutes in closed session Thursday, but it doesn't name an interim superintendent

Martin was the district's superintendent for 19 years, retiring in 2013. He is in his second term on the board of commissioners.

Martin discovered that he would have to take a leave of absence as a commissioner to take the job as the interim superintendent.

The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity publicly opposed Martin's possible appointment, saying the schools became re-segregated during his tenure. On Tuesday, the Coalition of Equity in Public Education also publicly opposed Martin's possible appointment.

Before its closed session Thursday, the school board voted unanimously to delay its vote on whether to hire a search firm to find candidates for the superintendent's job.

Dionne Jenkins, the school system's attorney, presented the board members information about five organizations who perform national searches for superintendents to lead school districts.

The N.C. School Boards Association was used in last year's search that resulted in the local school board hiring Hairston to lead the district.

Jenkins also suggested that the school board could use the system's internal resources to conduct the search.