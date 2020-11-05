School board meets for 70 minutes in closed session Thursday, but it doesn't name an interim superintendent

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board met for 70 minutes in closed session Thursday to discuss a personnel matter, but adjourned without taking a soon-expected vote on appointing an interim superintendent.
In an email, Lida Calvert Hayes, a board member, said she couldn't discuss what the board talked about its closed session.
Others board members didn't respond to an email Thursday night seeking comment about the interim superintendent's position.
The school board's committees are scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district. All nine board members are scheduled to attend those meetings and could vote as a group on an interim superintendent.
Angela Hairston, the district's current superintendent, resigned unexpectedly in mid-October to take a job leading the Danville Public Schools in Danville, Va. Her last day is Nov. 13.
Hairston served in the local job for little more than a year.
Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin notified the school board last Friday that he is not interested in serving as the interim superintendent. The school board had decided to pursue Martin as the interim superintendent in another recent closed session.
Martin was the district's superintendent for 19 years, retiring in 2013. He is in his second term on the board of commissioners.
Martin discovered that he would have to take a leave of absence as a commissioner to take the job as the interim superintendent.
The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity publicly opposed Martin's possible appointment, saying the schools became re-segregated during his tenure. On Tuesday, the Coalition of Equity in Public Education also publicly opposed Martin's possible appointment.
Before its closed session Thursday, the school board voted unanimously to delay its vote on whether to hire a search firm to find candidates for the superintendent's job.
Dionne Jenkins, the school system's attorney, presented the board members information about five organizations who perform national searches for superintendents to lead school districts.
The N.C. School Boards Association was used in last year's search that resulted in the local school board hiring Hairston to lead the district.
Jenkins also suggested that the school board could use the system's internal resources to conduct the search.
Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the district's chief human-resources officer, told board members that local school administrators could use their network in marketing the superintendent's position "to find some really good candidates."
Bonner-Reed said she has heard from some people who are interested in the job, but she didn't identify any potential candidates.
"If you do decide to go with a search firm, I am happy to support that effort," Bonner-Reed said.
The school system has a framework to conduct its own search for candidates for the superintendent's job, Jenkins said.
Several board members suggested that district needed a request for proposals from firms that could help in its search for candidates.
Board members Deanna Kaplan, Dana Caudill Jones and Barbara Burke said that the school board needed more time to consider its options before it voted on whether to hire a search firm. The board also needs input from community residents in its search for candidates, they said.
"We need to slow down and take a little time here," Kaplan said. "It's important."
