School board to get update on COVID-19 plans on Tuesday

Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus will update the members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education about the district's COVID-19 plans at a special meeting of the board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The school board will meet inside the auditorium of the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem, the school district said Thursday.

Under a plan approved by the school board on Nov. 17, students in grades 2, 3 and 6 will return on Jan. 11, joining kindergarteners and first-graders, and in some schools, pre-kindergarteners who have been in school for several weeks.

Students in Grades 4, 5, 7 and 8 are scheduled to return on Jan. 18 and high-school students on Jan. 21. In most cases, students will return in alternating cohorts, with some groups learning remotely at home and others in the schools.

Following McManus' recommendation, the board voted 7-2 to pause its reopening plan in November because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.