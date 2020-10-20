School board will consider postponing start of school for some students

The district’s employees attended the protest that lasted nearly two hours after they completed their work at the many schools, said Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators.

The demonstrators stood along Bethania Station Road to display signs that said, “Safe Return for Students and Teachers,” “Masks Are Disposable, Teachers Are Not,” “All Our Children Deserve a Clear Threshold for Learning.”

The protesters chanted, “Only when it’s safe,” and “What do we want? Safe schools. When do we want them? Now.”

Yvonne Williams of Winston-Salem, the president of the WS/FCS Retired School Personnel, said that many school employees want to remain with remote learning for students and teachers.

These employees only want to return to the schools “when it's safe for the students, teachers and the staff,” Williams said.

The school board must select the safest option for reopening all the schools, but that should not include Plan A, which would allow a full-reopening with minimal safety protocols, Williams said.

Fran Bussey of Winston-Salem, a math teacher at Walkertown Middle School, said she is concerned about local cases of COVID-19 increasing amid the flu season.