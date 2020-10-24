School board will take closer look at reopening on Tuesday

At Tuesday's board meeting, board member Elisabeth Motsinger said she would like to see some clarification on the re-entry plan. In particular, she wants a better understanding of what metrics will be used to guide re-entry and which agency will provide the data for the metrics and a set of defined parameters.

"That needs to be clear and available so the community knows exactly what we're looking at, and the district can clearly make a decision based on those agreed upon metrics because the school board should not constantly be voting on this," Motsinger said. "Let's come up with a scientific-based consensus and then turn it over for operations to manage."

Jones said that as a compromise, maybe smaller cohorts could return, such as students in exceptional children programs.

"I believe we are capable of doing this in a safe manner," she said.

According to the re-entry plan that was passed by the board on Oct. 1, the next cohort scheduled to return is students in grades kindergarten through third grade, sixth-graders and other children in specialized programs including English as a Second Language and exceptional program. That group is scheduled to return as soon as Nov. 2.

The decision to slow the re-entry comes as surrounding rural districts begin returning more students to the classroom. Surry County Schools will welcome back fourth- and fifth-graders for in-person learning four days a week on Monday; Stokes County and Yadkin County returned pre-k through fifth-graders back on Oct. 20.

