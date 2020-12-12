School, community choirs join for virtual song set for release Sunday

Mitchell recorded a video with music to the song so singers could rehearse. When it came time to record their part, singers had to use two devices — one with the accompanying music and another that recorded their audio and video that could then be sent to Mitchell. That required each singer to be in a quiet place — no barking dogs or ringing cell phones — with a neutral background.

The singers weren't always happy with their recordings.

"I heard of some people doing it 50 times," Earnhardt said. "There was a baby crying or they didn't like the way their hair looked. It's been a super challenge for them."

Some couldn't quite imagine how powerful their voice would sound when blended with others. Part of Earnhardt's job was encouraging the individual singers that this was a case of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.

"When you sing in a choir, it's immediate gratification. You hear all the voices together and oh my God. It's powerful," Earnhardt said. "In a virtual choir, you don't have that."

Mitchell was able to get his kids excited for the project by playing up the YouTube angle.