School, community choirs join for virtual song set for release Sunday

Over the summer, Adam Mitchell, a music teacher at Cash Elementary School, decided that maybe his choir of fourth- and fifth-graders should take a break for the coming school year, considering the risks involved with teaching choir in person and the difficulty of teaching it online.
He didn't just change his mind. He came up with a project so grand and complex that it's taken nearly four months to complete. Billed as the Kernersville Virtual Choir Project, it involves six choirs, including five in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' district and the voices of 170 different people, ranging in age from from 9 to 80 singing Mitchell's original song, "We Rise."
"I knew it would be a lot. I didn't know it would be that much a lot," Mitchell said with a laugh.
In lieu of singing together, intrepid choir directors around the world have used technology to create virtual choirs. But the scope of this project, Mitchell said, is exceptionally big.
"It's going to pay off," he said. "It's really good."
The video will make its debut on Saturday as part of Heart of the Triad Choral Society's virtual Christmas concert on Facebook live. Mitchell is a member of the choral society, a nonprofit community choir based in Kernersville.
The video will be released on YouTube beginning Sunday morning. Find it by searching "Kernersville Virtual Choir Project."
The lyrics explore community and the need to pull together during this difficult and isolating time, Mitchell said.
That theme is reflected in the diversity of voices, which include choirs from Cash, Piney Grove and Sedge Garden elementary schools in Kernersville; Glenn and East Forsyth High Schools; and the Heart of the Triad Choral Society.
"The idea was to bring people together and give my students and the community of musicians here in Kernersville something positive they could direct their energy toward when they're stuck inside, far away from other people," Mitchell said.
The finished song involved getting each member of six choirs to digitally record and video themselves singing their part of the song then uploading their part to Mitchell, who, in turn, stitched the voices and video together into a seamless presentation, a time-intensive project that involved adjusting audio levels and making sure each track had consistent quality.
All told, the project took about 600 hours.
The director of each choir worked with each member to learn the parts and review the recording procedures.
Carol Earnhardt is the longtime chorus teacher at Glenn High School and is the artistic director at the choral society.
"I think it's going to be incredible," she said.
Mitchell recorded a video with music to the song so singers could rehearse. When it came time to record their part, singers had to use two devices — one with the accompanying music and another that recorded their audio and video that could then be sent to Mitchell. That required each singer to be in a quiet place — no barking dogs or ringing cell phones — with a neutral background.
The singers weren't always happy with their recordings.
"I heard of some people doing it 50 times," Earnhardt said. "There was a baby crying or they didn't like the way their hair looked. It's been a super challenge for them."
Some couldn't quite imagine how powerful their voice would sound when blended with others. Part of Earnhardt's job was encouraging the individual singers that this was a case of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.
"When you sing in a choir, it's immediate gratification. You hear all the voices together and oh my God. It's powerful," Earnhardt said. "In a virtual choir, you don't have that."
Mitchell was able to get his kids excited for the project by playing up the YouTube angle.
"In all honesty, our students aren't going to know what this means until they see the video. It's an individualized project but I think that even though they aren't standing next to their best friend, our kids are consumers and when they see themselves as being their own YouTube stars there will be this moment of awe," Mitchell said. "My fourth- and fifth-graders, they don't know when they're coming back so the fact that they have this outlet, they're excited to be a part of something this big."
