School district starts rezoning process for middle schools

In the fall of 2021, Lewisville Middle School will open to alleviate some of the overcrowding at Jefferson and Meadowlark middle schools.
A project of the $350 million bond referendum that voters approved in 2016, the middle school on Robinhood Road near the intersection of Lewisville-Vienna Road means Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will need to redraw attendance districts for the first time since Flat Rock Middle School opened in 2009-10. The new school will impact the district zones around Meadowlark and Jefferson.
Other changes are afoot in the next school year, with Philo-Hill Middle Magnet Academy set to become an arts magnet school and Hanes Magnet Middle School set to change its attendance zone to include more residential students.
The district will be explaining the proposed changes, which still must be approved by the school board, at meetings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
There will be an in-person community meeting about Lewisville Middle on Nov. 30 at Reagan High School at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. The session is a "drop-in," with people invited to stop by booths, review plans and ask questions.
The set-up will be similar on Tuesday at North Forsyth High School where people are invited to learn more about proposed changes at Hanes Middle. Students who live in the old Hanes attendance zone have been traveling across the county since 2015 when Hanes moved to the former Hill Middle School. The district is proposing sending those students to Mineral Springs Middle School, which is closer to their homes.
On Wednesday, parents can learn about re-branding efforts around Philo-Hill Middle on Wednesday at Parkland at 6 p.m. Under the proposed plan, Philo-Hill students would attend either Winston-Salem Prep or Hanes for the 2020-21 school year while renovations are made at the school. Though the district typically keeps schools open when they undergo renovations, district officials said they can finish the project several months sooner if they close the school for a year. Philo-Hill would reopen in 2022-23 as an arts magnet that would be open to students within the residential boundary and across the country.
The Philo-Hill renovations are also part of the 2016 bond projects.
For those who prefer a virtual meeting, there will be presentations on each of the above dates at noon on the district's Facebook page and Cable 2.
The school board is expected to vote on the redistricting lines at its Jan. 26 meeting. According to a timeline presented to the board earlier this month, the district plans to hire a new principal for the middle school in Lewisville in December.
336-727-7420
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.