School district starts rezoning process for middle schools

In the fall of 2021, Lewisville Middle School will open to alleviate some of the overcrowding at Jefferson and Meadowlark middle schools.

A project of the $350 million bond referendum that voters approved in 2016, the middle school on Robinhood Road near the intersection of Lewisville-Vienna Road means Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will need to redraw attendance districts for the first time since Flat Rock Middle School opened in 2009-10. The new school will impact the district zones around Meadowlark and Jefferson.

Other changes are afoot in the next school year, with Philo-Hill Middle Magnet Academy set to become an arts magnet school and Hanes Magnet Middle School set to change its attendance zone to include more residential students.

The district will be explaining the proposed changes, which still must be approved by the school board, at meetings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be an in-person community meeting about Lewisville Middle on Nov. 30 at Reagan High School at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. The session is a "drop-in," with people invited to stop by booths, review plans and ask questions.