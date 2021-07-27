School leaders mull CDC's new mask guidelines. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools board meeting Wednesday to discuss masks rules for 2021-22

NCDHSS said Tuesday, before the new CDC guidelines was released, that it has made masking decisions "based on our data, trends and CDC guidance."

"We will evaluate any changes to CDC guidance when we receive it and anticipate providing updates later this week."

In Forsyth, between 30% to 35% of students ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated, according to Swift.

A local group, Community for Safe Schools, has planned a protest outside of the Education Building at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in support of masking.

The Forsyth Republican Party has issued its own call to action, asking people to speak at the meeting in favor of optional masking.

Rising metrics

When the 2020-21 school year ended in June, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in N.C. had declined to about 350 a day.

At that point, there was hope that some students and staff members wouldn’t have to start the new school year wearing masks indoors.

School boards in some surrounding districts, including Randolph County Schools and Salisbury-Rowan County Schools, have voted in favor of optional masking for students and staff.