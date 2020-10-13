School reopening plan changes for Winston-Salem/Forsyth system

Hairston said that after that meeting, she and some of her staff visited with public health officials, who recommended that the district look at two core indicators from the CDC.

Using these metrics, there would be a moderate risk for transmission in schools, according to the CDC.

The guidelines call for school districts to take mitigating measures, such as mask-wearing and contact tracing, and tighten them up based on what risk zone they fall into.

The number of positive cases in the county is trending slightly upward, toward a positivity rate that would have delayed the start of schools based on the Oct. 1 vote.

Hairston said that looking at tests alone can be misleading because some people who live outside of the county are testing in Forsyth County, potentially skewing the numbers.

Parker made a motion to change the metric to align with the CDC guidelines, saying that the data would be discussed more thoroughly at the board’s COVID-19 committee meetings.

The change in metrics upset some school board members, with both Motsinger and Barbara Burke both saying that the board is rushing to set a metric without a full discussion.

Burke referenced the Oct. 1 vote.