School shooting follows a familiar script

The quick, pat summaries offered up after another massacre in an American school should have been enough to ruin breakfast Wednesday.

Worst school shooting in a decade … second worst massacre at an elementary ever.

The numbers that back those claims — it always starts with stats; the names and faces trickle out later once grim notifications are made — are worse.

17 killed at Stoneman Douglas High School … 27 slaughtered at Sandy Hook Elementary

They’re obscene. A disgrace.

And yet here we sit once more, praying, thinking, raging and waiting for … what?

Tweets, condolences and a handful of short-lived vigils. Words spoken by “leaders” who damn well know that this, too, shall pass.

Sad facts and figures

By now we know the drill, the names of devastated communities and the circumstances.

Somebody somewhere delivered a lethal hail of gunfire into the halls of learning in Columbine Co., Blacksburg. Va., Newtown Conn., and Parkland, Fla.

If you’ve really been paying attention, add in Marysville, Washington (five dead in 2014), Sante Fe, Texas (10 killed in 2018) and Oxford, Mich. (four fatalities last November).

Uvalde, Texas is only the latest.

And it won’t be the last.

The names and faces, the exact body counts — we'll forget those.

They’ve all run together. We’re numb.

For good measure, here’s two more stats to chew on: 70 percent of school shootings were carried out by someone 18 or younger; since 2009, there have been more than 300 school shootings in the United States — 57 times the total reported in the rest of the industrialized world combined; and since 15 people died at Columbine in 1999, more than a quarter million students, teachers have been exposed to gun violence on campus.

The hell of it is, those are just the school shootings. The list doesn’t include churches, synagogues, restaurants, clubs or grocery stores.

We are not immune

Lest you think we’re somehow immune or safe here in little, old Winston-Salem, we’re not.

A young man whom authorities say was out for vengeance after being shot himself carried a pistol Sept. 1 into Mount Tabor High School and allegedly hunted another 15-year-old on campus.

Hundreds of parents and worried family members flooded a parking lot on a blistering afternoon praying, hoping and waiting for information to trickle out during a long, confusing and sad day.

Remember the tension in the days after in which police and sheriff’s deputies were summoned repeatedly to the Parkland High campus in response to fights and reports of shots fired?

Thoughts, prayers and more than a little outrage were offered up here, too.

“Of course we have a problem,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said after one such mass response from law enforcement. “Admit there’s a problem. The issue is not going to resolve itself by saying it does not exist. We can no longer say it doesn’t exist in our community.”

As things stand now, any sweeping national action needs to begin in the U.S. Senate, a moribund place where real debate, compromise and occasionally meaningful law used to originate.

Politicians, to the surprise of no one, were quick to offer (via Twitter) thoughts and prayers for those killed in Uvalde.

Sen. Thom Tillis spoke via social media as did the two major party candidates lined up to replace the retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. Tillis flatly refused to consider new gun legislation.

The Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley wrote: “My prayers are with the community in Uvalde following this senseless act of gun violence. Children deserve to be safe at school — we must do everything in our power to protect them.”

And Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th and the Republican nominee contributed this: “Please join me in praying for the children and families involved in this horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Words cannot express our grief over such an unspeakable act of evil.”

Information about specific proposals such as stronger background checks, banning high-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21 — why can a teenager buy a military grade rifle but not a beer? — or even opening a formal discussion about an assault rifle were hard to come by immediately after another school massacre.

Did we mention that Budd, per his own campaign ads, owns a gun range?

The 18-year-old legally purchased two rifles and nearly 400 rounds of ammunition. That's something that could happen at Budd’s store.

That’s not because Budd is amoral or unbothered by the slaughter of children. Budd is a decent man who owns a good business that strictly adheres to gun safety protocols.

Rather, the sale likely goes through because it’s perfectly legal.

That’s the problem.

